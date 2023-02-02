MOTORING: New Mercedes compact van ticks all the box

IF you're looking for a stylish compact van, the new Mercedes-Benz Citan panel van – which is now available to order – might just be the one for you, with first deliveries arriving in February.

The new Citan has an amazing list of standard specifications, including Active Brake Assist with pedestrian recognition technology; Attention Assist, which detects drowsiness in the driver and encourages them to take breaks when tired; Hill-Start Assist, to prevent rolling back; a speed limiter: an emergency breakdown assistance call button; rear parking aid with a reversing camera; no fewer than six airbags; and you can add to that Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Speed Limit Assist.

The Citan comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free, round-the-clock roadside assistance. Managed and operated by Mercedes-Benz franchised dealers, this service is free for three years on all new vans when renewed every 12 months after this period and when serviced at an authorised Mercedes-Benz workshop. It covers accidents, breakdowns, running out of fuel, filling up with the wrong fuel, flat tyres, lost keys and attempted theft or vandalism.

The Citan also includes anti-theft protection in the form of double locks and an integrated alarm system. Mercedes Me connectivity as standard means that real-time vehicle data can be accessed remotely via a smartphone app to help optimise safety and security. Features include over-the-air software updates and access to vehicle monitoring in the event of theft. Fuel levels, mileage and remote door-locking functionality can also be checked via the app. Multimedia functions, including a seven-inch touch screen, voice assistant and smartphone integration via Android Auto or Apple Carplay are standard on all Citan trim lines.

The Citan is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which generates 95 hp and 260 Nm of torque and delivers combined fuel economy of 54.3 mpg, helped by the ECO start/stop function. It's front wheel drive via a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed automatic transmission.

Two trim levels will be available, Progressive and Premium, both with comprehensive equipment offerings. All Citan cab interiors boast heat-insulating glass all round and multi-function steering wheels that adjust for both rake and height. Exterior design touches include 16-inch wheels and heated, electrically adjustable side mirrors. Premium adds a range of cosmetic enhancements, including body-coloured bumpers, chrome trim, gloss black dashboard finish, metallic paint and alloy wheels and a light package which comprises LED high-performance headlights with High Beam Assist and front foglamps. And the Citan can tow up to 3,500kg – not bad for a compact van. Prices start at £21,310.

Rallying royalty put on a show in Ballynahinch

Last Saturday in the Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, over 200 rally fans gathered to welcome Irish rallying royalty to the Association of Northern Ireland Car Clubs (ANICC) presentation evening, an evening that included the 'Night of Champions'. The event, organised by Ballynahinch & District Motor Club, brought together 16 past champions who between them had more than thirty championships and close to 100 outright victories.

Amongst them too were Irish Tarmac Rally champions, Irish Forestry champions as well as Donegal International, Manx, Cork, Galway, Circuit of Ireland International, Ulster and Jim Clarke Rally winners. Never before have so many rally champions been gathered together in one room in Ireland.

On the list of the most successful NI rally drivers, three drivers have three titles. Mervyn Hill dominated the championship in the early nineties, winning three titles: 1990, 1991, 1992. Jonny Greer from Carryduff, still in his prime, is young, hungry for more championships and one of the favourites for the 2023 title, so he is still counting. Dungiven driver Kevin Lynch has three titles and 45 outright wins and has won the coveted Lurgan Park event four times. Banbridge lawnmower mechanic Kenny McKinstry also has three titles – he scored 62 outright wins, won three Irish Tarmac titles, the Circuit of Ireland, the Manx National, West Cork, Cork 20, the Galway International and is renowned as the King of Lurgan Park with ten victories there.

But the undisputed No.1 Northern Irish Rally driver is Derek McGarrity from Carnmoney. Derek’s first NI title was way back in 2002, and yet 20 years later in 2022, he was just pipped at the post for the title by young gun Jonny Greer. Derek has won the title an incredible eight times and has 65 outright wins. He has won two ITRC Championships, the Circuit of Ireland International seven times and the national Circuit of Ireland twice. He has also been Irish Group N Champion and Irish Gravel Champion, he won the Rally of the Lakes, the Ulster Rally and the Jim Clarke Rally. In short, Derek McGarrity’s career is quite simply unsurpassed. Congratulations on an amazing career Derek.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Irish Tarmac Rally season kicks off this weekend, February and 5, with the first round being the Galway International which you can watch free and live with Hyland’s Media Productions on Facebook and YouTube.

Volkswagen is the Buzz of the WhatCar? Awards

The all-electric Volkswagen ID Buzz has combined the practicality of an MPV with the desirability of an SUV to win biggest prize at the What Car? Awards.

Other highlights include the Range Rover Sport winning Best Luxury Car and MG’s comeback winning Best Small Electric Car. Tesla Model 3 beat the BMW 3 Series to win Best Executive Car and jointly top the manufacturer charts with BMW and VW, taking three category wins, while New Korean brand Genesis beat premium rivals to the Best Electric SUV with its GV60.

The ID Buzz, which invokes the looks of the iconic VW Type 2 camper van of the 1950s, 60s and 70s, is actually a cutting-edge electric car and was also crowned Best Large Electric Car. The celebrated brand MG, now under Chinese ownership, won Best Small Electric Car with its MG4 EV. The Tesla Model 3 dethroned the BMW 3 Series as Best Executive Car after the German marque had won the category for the past four years and it’s the first time that an electric car has won that category.

BMW, though, enjoyed huge success on the night, taking three category wins for the Best Coupé, (4 Series), Best Convertible (4 Series Convertible) and the Technology Award (BMW i7). That placed BMW equal first with Volkswagen, which won with the ID Buzz (Car of the Year, and Best Large Electric Car) and Volkswagen T-Roc (Best Small SUV), and Tesla (Executive Car, Efficiency Award and Safety Award) in the manufacturer rankings, with three overall wins apiece.

Other category winners included Best Small car: Honda Jazz 1.5; Best Family car: Honda Civic 2.0 e:HEV Sport; Best Hot hatch: Hyundai i20N; Best Family SUV: Kia Sportage 1.6; Best Seven Seater: Hyundai Santa Fe 4WD Premium; Best Hybrid (plug-in): Lexus NX 450h; Best Estate: Skoda Superb Estate 1.5 TSI; Best Sports car: Porsche Cayman 4.0 GTS; Best Sports SUV: Ford Puma ST 1.5 Ecoboost 200; Best Performance car: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S.

In the Special Awards categories, the Readers' Award went to the Kia EV9, the Best Tow Car Award was the Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Sport, and the Reliability Award went to Lexus.