MOTORING: Nissan Qashqai on top in reliability stakes

THE new Nissan Qashqai has been confirmed as the UK’s most reliable car in a survey of 50,000 consumers in the Which? annual reliability survey. In addition to consumer backing, it also achieved a rare five-star reliability rating from expert testers.

A Which? representative said: “Nissan’s efforts with the all-new Qashqai have seen it crowned our most reliable car for 2023, a fantastic achievement for what is one of the more affordable cars in the sector. It’s easy to be dismissive given this is such a new car; after all, newer models tend to be more reliable. But looking at similar aged cars in our survey, no other vehicle was reliable enough to get five stars."

David Moss, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at the Nissan Technical Centre, where the new model was developed, said: “We’re delighted that both real-world customers and expert reviewers have recognised the quality and durability of the Qashqai. Our engineering teams put the car through a series of gruelling tests during its development to ensure the very highest standards of reliability, so it’s really rewarding to get this recognition from people driving them every day.”

The car went through a host of challenging tests including a climatic four-poster vibration rig that simulates three years of driving in just five weeks, with engineers climbing aboard to listen for squeaks and rattles from interior trim. Cars also undergo extreme heat and cold weather testing, while dedicated rigs are set up to repeatedly slam doors shut, simulating a lifetime of use. The development team even stores a range of leisure and activity equipment including prams, golf clubs, and suitcases to test the durability of boot space liners and trims.

Alan Johnson, Vice President of Manufacturing at the Nissan Sunderland Plant, added: “We are proud to build the Qashqai and absolutely delighted to see its continuing success with customers. It’s hugely satisfying to know that we manufacture not just a favourite car, but also the most reliable one. This award is a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our 6,000-strong team as well as our supply chain partners.

"Reliability is often the number one quality that people look for when purchasing any of our vehicles. To have endorsement in this area from an independent and rigorous organisation such as Which?, not to mention 50,000 consumers, is a welcome pat on the back for everyone who works to ensure the dependability of every car we supply.”

If reliability is important to you, this car may be worth considering.

Dashcam prices plummeting

Do you have a dashcam fitted in your car – that little video camera mounted on the dashboard or windscreen that continuously records the view of the road and traffic ahead?

Dashcams have the potential to make a significant contribution to road safety, and they are now cheaper, smaller and easier to use than ever before. Popular in vans, lorries, and emergency vehicles for a number of years now, their high cost had kept them out of reach for most car owners, but recently there has been a surge in popularity due to a drop in price – they can now cost as little as £30. Whilst overall standards of driving and safety on our roads is generally high, we still have collisions and one driver’s account of what happened in an accident is likely to be different from another’s, and so insurers love the clear and irrefutable information dashcams provide.

If you’re a safe, conscientious driver a dash cam can help protect your no-claims bonus as well as guarding against dangerous drivers, road rage incidents, ‘crash-for-cash’ scams and even minor car park knocks. Typically, a dashcam continuously records video footage either on an internal memory or a removable card. When the memory fills, the camera automatically overwrites the oldest files, so, you should be able to set it up then leave it until you need the recordings on it.

As fraudulent insurance claims increase, a dashcam provides vital evidence of what actually happened and who may have been involved, and a dishonest motorist may be less likely to pursue a claim knowing that video evidence is available. And did you know that the installation of a dashcam could see a discount in your insurance? It's worth checking which companies may offer a discount. Don’t forget, though, that if you’re involved in a collision or are stopped by the police for committing an offence, officers could seize your dashcam or require you to present its footage for them to review.

But however helpful a dashcam may occasionally be, we should still drive with care, courtesy, and concentration, all of which cost nothing and help keep our roads a safer place. Do a bit of research and see if a dashcam is right for you.

Evans and Jackson rule the roost in Galway

A SUPERB display of driving in tricky conditions has given Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson their second international rally win, taking the opening round of the 2023 Irish tarmac season – the Galway International Rally.

The Welsh crew entered Sunday's six stages locked in a fight for outright honours, but a distant 20 seconds behind overnight leaders Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes. Sunday's opening Black Road test was cancelled due to ice on the mountain stage so Ballydoogan then was the first of the day and it claimed one of the rally’s frontrunners, Cathan McCourt.

McCourt, who at that time was Josh Moffett's nearest challenger, damaged his Citroen and could go no further. Sam Moffett lost crucial seconds passing McCourt's accident, but even his best efforts wouldn't have been enough for Sam to stay ahead of the flying Evans. Evans went fastest by 5.5 seconds through Ballydoogan, but he was still over 14 seconds behind Moffett and Hayes.

Robert Barrable was the second-fastest driver through Ballydoogan, a reminder of where he could have been had his C3 not suffered a small fire on Saturday afternoon, and Desi Henry was back in ninth with set-up problems on his Fiesta Rally2 but conditions on Black Road had improved enough for it to run in Sunday's second loop. And Galway's most formidable stage was set to provide yet another twist in the rally's tale.

Rally leader Josh Moffett arrived at Black Road's stage-end with a disappointed look on his face – he had collided with a bale and a spin after the chicane had scuppered Moffett’s Galway Rally defence. The two-time Irish Tarmac Champion knew he had lost time but didn’t know if he had lost his lead. Sam Moffett arrived at the stop-line next but with Evans tight to his bumper indicating all had not gone well ≠ Sam had put the front of his Hyundai i20 into a stone wall.

Meanwhile, Evans and Jackson were pushing hard in their Volkswagen Polo R5. They completed Black Road without any mistakes, racking up another stage win, this time by 8.1 seconds, and were now ahead of Josh Moffett. Evans was fastest again on Stage 13 as Josh Moffett overshot a junction on yet another slippery section, losing another 3.5 seconds. Evans was now 8.3 seconds ahead of Josh with two stages to go.

The rally was by no means over, but Josh couldn't match his rival's Sunday surge and struggled to push hard through Black Road after his dramas the loop before. Evans held his nerve over the final stages to claim his Galway International Rally victory. Josh Moffett held on for second 12.7 seconds back, Sam Moffett was a further 29.3 back in third, Jonny Greer fourth, 30.1 behind Sam, and Calum Devine rounded out the top five just one second behind Jonny.