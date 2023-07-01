MOTORING Nissan’s muscular X-Trail takes the strain

DO you use your car to tow? Perhaps a trailer for work or pleasure, or a caravan?

Well, if you do you may be interested to discover that the new Nissan X-Trail e-4orce with e-POWER has picked up a prestigious accolade at the 2023 Tow Car Awards, run by What Car? in partnership with the Camping and Caravanning Club.

Since 2007, the two organisations have worked together to identify the top new cars best suited to the unique demands of towing, and the Nissan X-Trail triumphed in the 1700kg-1899kg category this year. The new X-Trail has a tough, muscular design and features advanced technologies which deliver an effortless electric drive, thanks to e-POWER technology and Nissan’s twin-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system.

Whilst not essential for towing, all-wheel-drive certainly gives driver and passengers a definite feel of increased safety. This new SUV has a fuel-efficient petrol engine and a lithium-ion battery working together to power an electric motor. The result is a responsive, quiet driving experience without the need to plug in to recharge. Available as a five- or seven-seater, it offers a convenient option for days out with the extended family or friends, with or without luggage, in addition to its excellent towing capabilities.

Steve Huntingford, What Car? editor said: “Sometimes it pays to be different, and the Nissan X-Trail’s unusual e-POWER set-up helps to make it a hugely capable tow car.

‘‘The instant torque it delivers means hill starts are easy. Plus, it combines punchy performance with impressive high-speed stability.”

Andrew Humberstone, from Nissan UK. commented: ‘‘Naturally we are delighted that the new e-Power X-Trail has been recognised in these prestigious awards. ‘‘We are well aware of X-Trail’s excellent towcar credentials of course, but to have its abilities evaluated and praised by two such highly respected organisations is hugely rewarding.

‘‘With room for up to seven people and this gold star for its towing abilities, X-Trail owners can look forward to a summer of fantastic adventures ahead.’’

X-Trail is one of Nissan's most successful global vehicles with sales of around seven million in more than 100 markets. The fourth iteration of the vehicle, launched last year, draws from well-established DNA that runs through all three of the previous generations.

Being a tow car driver for both work and pleasure, I know how important it is to choose the right vehicle, and this Nissan X-Trail, which is priced at just under £37k, would certainly seem to fit the bill.