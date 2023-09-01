Motorists urged to be wary of road closures ahead of The Killers concert

CLOSURES: An aerial view of Stockman's Lane/M1/Kennedy Way

A NUMBER of road closures will be in place in West and South Belfast on Friday night for a concert.

The Killers will perform at Tennents Vital in Boucher Playing Fields. There will be traffic disruption in the area between 4.30pm and midnight.

From around 4.30pm there will be lane closures in place between Shane Retail Park junction and Boucher Crescent.

There will be a number of road closures between 9pm and 12am (midnight):

Boucher Road will be fully closed to traffic between Tates Avenue and the junction with Stockmans Lane;

Stockmans Lane will be fully closed between Balmoral Interchange and Lisburn Road as well as Kennedy Way (Northbound) and Stockmans Lane (Southbound) M1 off-slips;

Diversions will be in place and sign-posted, with parking for coaches attending the concert in place.

There will be no pick-up and drop-off points within the road closure area.

PSNI Superintendent Dornan reminded concert-goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

“We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.”