MOTORMAN – GERRY FALOONA: Golf takes the used car honours once again

THE weekly motoring magazine Auto Express has named the Golf Mk 7 best family hatch at its annual Used Car Awards.



The Mk 7 has received 12 awards since January 2020, making it the most decorated Volkswagen model of the decade, with the ID.3 coming a close second. Now the Volkswagen Golf in its Mk 7 manifestation has added yet another accolade to its illustrious trophy cabinet, claiming the Best Used Compact Family Hatch category. This version of the iconic family hatchback, manufactured between 2012 and 2019, was praised by the judging panel for its comprehensive range of engines and trim levels to suit every taste and budget.



It is the second time in three years that a Golf has scooped an award in this highly competitive segment, previously it took the title in 2020 with the e-Golf. The award once again highlights Golf’s wide-ranging credentials as a leader in its class. Steve Fowler, Editorial Director at Auto Express, said: “With nearly half a century of development under its wheels, it’s no surprise the Volkswagen Golf still sets the class standard, particularly true of the Mk 7. It is smartly styled and spacious, it’s also great to drive and there’s something for every taste and budget. If you factor in the Golf’s excellent reliability, it’s not hard to see why the Golf is such a used hatch hit. It’s great to see the Golf recognised once again for leading the industry in this respect. Now in its eighth generation, the Golf is one of the most successful cars ever produced and is still as relevant today as it was in its original fabulous Mk 1 guise back in 1974.

Also on the list of winners was the Volvo S90, crowned the Best Used Executive Car with its stablemate the XC90 winning the Best Used Large SUV. The S90 has won the executive car award for the third year in succession, impressing with comfort, refinement, and value for money. Regarding the XC90, the judges praised the versatility of the seven-seater, its style, interior, load space and value. The Skoda Karoq won the Used Car of the Year for 2022. Judges said it was an SUV that really delivers, and has something for everyone: quality, practicality, value, low running costs and plenty of driving satisfaction. The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV won a silver award for its French flair, quirky styling, practical cabin, plus its comfort as well as overall value.

Moffet/Hayes claim second tarmac win

SETBACK: Melvyn Evans suffered a 10-second time penalty Ruaidhri Nash



JOSH Moffett and Andy Hayes have secured their second Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title after finishing fourth In last weekend’s Ulster Rally.



Four wins during the season put the 2018 champions in a strong position heading into the final round. Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson were the only crew that could take the title from them and while the Welsh duo won their first-ever international rally, it wasn’t enough to overtake Moffett and Hayes.



“We are over the moon,” said Josh at the end of the final stage. “It has been a tough weekend, we’ve had to take things back a few gears, but to get here at the end is brilliant.” Desi Henry started best, building an 18.5 second lead after three stages on Friday evening.



Unfortunately for Henry, who was also looking for his first international win, slippery conditions on Saturday brought his rally to a premature end when he slid into a gatepost on Saturday’s first stage. That handed the lead to Evans, who had been locked in a battle with Carryduff’s Jonny Greer but the Welsh wizard’s fastest time gave him a 23.3 second lead. Just behind, Jason Mitchell was revelling in the mucky conditions and he slipped ahead of Moffett into the top three as the latter continued to focus on championship points.





Evans and Jackson extended their lead over the next two stages, a puncture on stage seven spoiled Jonny Greer’s hopes of a final loop fight for the win, dropping the Northern Ireland Rally Champion to third. Evans claimed his fourth stage win in a row to give him a two-minute lead with just two stages remaining, from there he managed the pace perfectly to clinch a popular maiden international rally win. Two fastest times for Greer and co-driver Niall Burns secured second place just ahead of Jason Mitchell in third. Stuart Biggerstaff and Anthony Nestor completed the top five – Nestor’s fifth was his best Irish tarmac finish.



In the World Rally Championship (WRC) Ott Tänak stormed to victory in the Ypres Rally Belgium to seal back-to-back WRC victories. The Estonian driver inherited the top spot late on the penultimate day when Hyundai team-mate and long-time leader Thierry Neuville understeered off the road into a ditch, shattering the Belgian’s hopes of a repeat home win.



Tänak, winner of the Secto Rally Finland earlier this month, carried an 8.2 second lead over Welshman Elfyn Evans into Sunday’s final leg. Toyota star Evans was not willing to give up without a fight, but even being fastest on the opening two stages, he was still unable to make any major gains on the leader. Tänak now trails championship leader Kalle Rovanperä by 72 points. Tänak’s Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team squad are 88 points adrift of leaders Toyota.



For Evans, it was a case of what could have been as he received a 10-second time penalty for arriving late at a stage start, without that the outcome could have been different. Esapekka Lappi was third, Oliver Solberg fourth and fifth was Takamoto Katsuta with Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston. The drivers are back on gravel next month for the legendary EKO Acropolis Rally Greece. The event is based in Lamia and is scheduled to run from September 8 to 11.



In Moto GP Francesco Bagnaia held off a late charge from Fabio Quartararo at the Red Bull Ring in Austria to win his third consecutive Moto GP race, tying Casey Stoner’s record as the only Ducati rider to win three races in a row. Australian Jack Miller took the final podium position in third, with Italian Luca Marini in fourth and Frenchman Johann Zarco Fifth