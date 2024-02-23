MOVIES & STREAMING: A blue-letter day as neighbours collide

CHEMISTRY: Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley are in fine form as ill-matched neighbours in Wicked Little Letters

Cinema

Wicked Little Letters

A sweary black comedy set in a humdrum English town in the 1920s, Wicked Little Letters may look like a Miss Marple spin-off, but don't let the lush period setting fool you. Inspired by a real-life incident, Me Before You director Thea Sharrock lets the F, B and C bombs fly with abandon in this fabulous crime caper.

The excellent Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley play feuding neighbours Edith and Rose, two polar opposites who literally rub one another up the wrong way on a daily basis. While Edith is your typical, conservative spinster, Rose is a beer-swilling wild card who doesn't really care what her neighbours think of her.

Things come to a head when someone begins to post outrageously X-rated letters to the entire townsfolk, accusing Edith of all manner of sins, vices and unmentionable behaviour behind closed doors. Naturally, poor boorish Rose is prime suspect and finds herself locked up in prison.

But officer Gladys Moss suspects that Rose is too obvious a suspect and thinks the foul-mouthed author of the scandalous letters is very much still at large.

While the proceedings may be a tad predictable, what makes Wicked Little Letters take flight is the cracking chemistry between Coleman and Buckley as they deliver the spite-fuelled and spicy dialogue with absolute conviction and glee. Yes it's incredibly naughty, but also very, very funny. Timothy Spall, Hugh Skinner and Anjana Vasan are also a delight as the bumble their way through the OTT dialogue and elaborate setpieces.

Don’t walk into this one if you have a sensitive disposition – Wicked Little Letters is a peppery comedy that will shock some and delight those who don't mind their comedy served with plenty of pep.



Apple TV

Constellation

A dark and twisted psychological thriller with a great story and a top cast, Constellation is another slick addition to Apple TV's impressive catalogue.

Noomi Rapace stars as Jo, an astronaut on the International Space Station who narrowly escapes with her life after a catastrophic accident. Returning to Earth safe and well, Jo looks forward to recovering at home and finally getting back to some sense of welcome normality.

But it soon becomes apparent that Jo’s family and friends around her have all changed, and the life she remembers is fading in and out of existence.

Suspenseful and gripping, this new eight-part series will keep you guessing until the very end.