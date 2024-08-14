FLOOD FURY: Moyard residents' SOS to Choice Housing over 'swamp-like' rear gardens

FURIOUS RESIDENTS of Moyard Grove on the slopes of the Black Mountain have called for urgent action to tackle persistent flooding in their back gardens.

Since moving in to the new housing development almost two years ago, tenants say they have been unable to use rear gardens turned into 'swamps' by water running off the Belfast Hills.

Maryfrances McCann in her garden

"Basically, when it rains, the garden is completely flooded. It is a total nightmare," said young mum Mary-Frances McCann.

"There is additional water coming from higher ground on the mountain into our gardens. When the water eventually subsides, if you walk on the garden, you feel like you are sinking."

Mary-Frances says Choice Housing has not acted swiftly enough on appeals from the worried residents.

"We are getting nowhere," she added. "My son has autism and can’t play out in the street. He should be able to play in the back garden but he can’t do that either with the swamp-like state of it."

Fed-up resident Jennifer Campbell says residents expected some snagging issues with the new build homes "but none of us expected to have swimming pools in our back gardens".

"I had a garden shed delivered but I can’t put it up while the back garden remains sodden and liable to flooding," she added. "Choice Housing shouldn’t have been moved us in if there was a drainage problem."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly, who has been working with residents and Choice Housing to find a solution, said the housing association has "committed to resolve the issue".

“A sheugh which took excess rain water running off the mountain away was filled in during construction. As a result, the rainwater has nowhere to go and so ends up flooding the gardens."

The Sinn Féin man says Choice have agreed to pave the gardens which "should be part of the solution".

“It has been frustrating for residents and I expect Choice Housing to honour the commitments they made to residents," added Cllr Donnelly.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said the safety of tenants was a priority for the organisation.

"Choice is aware of tenants’ concerns and undertook corrective works to a boundary sheugh approximately six weeks ago which has helped improve drainage to the site," said the spokesperson. "However, groundwater still appears to be an issue. We have appointed a surveyor to undertake a site inspection and provide a schedule of works for rear gardens affected by the groundwater. "

Choice says works to the rear gardens will likely consist of improved drainage and hard standing to ensure amenity space is available.

"Choice is committed to ongoing engagement and we plan to meet tenants in the coming weeks to address areas of concern and update them with regards to the planned works," the spokesperson added.