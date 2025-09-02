Meeting to take place in response to sectarian and racist incidents in North Belfast

A MULTI-agency meeting will take place on Tuesday morning in response to sectarian and racist incidents in North Belfast.

In May, homes in Annalee Street and Alloa Street were attacked, forcing some families to move out. Now, the remaining Catholic families have been told to leave their homes by the West Belfast UDA.

In a seperate incident, racist graffiti was daubed on homes in nearby Manor Street last Thursday night.

Shortly after 11:05pm, it was reported that 'Locals only' graffiti was painted on a house in Manor Street. A number of windows were smashed at the property and a car parked nearby was also damaged during the incident. Another property in the Manor Street also had graffiti painted on it. A vacant property located in nearby Summerhill Court was also damaged.

Tuesday's meeting will be hosted by North Belfast MP John Finucane, with agencies and other politicians in attendance.

“This urgent multi-agency meeting will aim to address the latest sectarian and racist incidents in the Lower Oldpark area," he said.

“On Monday, fellow Sinn Féin North Belfast representatives, Gerry Kelly MLA and Councillor Tomás O’Neill met with community activists in the area.

“Elected representatives, community activists and statutory agencies will come together and it is important that we send a strong and united message that racist and sectarian intimidation will not be tolerated.

“The vast majority of people in North Belfast want to live in peace and for those responsible for these incidents they do not represent these communities.

“We must all stand together against sectarianism and racism and provide full support to the victims.

“Nobody should ever be a victim of sectarianism and racism, especially in their own home. They should be able to live safely and free from intimidation.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand and support those affected by these despicable acts and is calling on others to do the same.”