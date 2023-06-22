Belfast set to play the blues this weekend

BELFAST is set to take a magical music tour this weekend as the 14th annual Belfast City Blues Festival makes its much-anticipated return.

The multi-award-winning festival will take place from the 23rd to the 25th of June with a range of internationally acclaimed artists and the crème de la crème of local talent.

Musicians Pat McManus, Dom Martin, Crow Black Chicken, The Chris Taplin Band, Tony Villiers and The Villains, Willie Byrne, Pat McManus, Sam Davidson’s Taste, Grainne Duffy and The Lee Hedley Band will take to the stage across 15 venues. Guinness are back on board supporting the festival as the main sponsor.

"🚨 Have you got your tickets yet for the electrifying Belfast City Blues Festival 2023 @ The Deers Head? ⚡️ Don't miss out on the blues event of the year! 🎶 Secure your spot now before it's too late! 🎟️ Visit https://t.co/xbddE0jjwV for tickets and event info. #BCBF23 pic.twitter.com/leT1SmKbP5 — Belfast City Blues Festival (@BelCityBlues) June 18, 2023

At the launch, Director Seamie O’Neill revealed that there will be over 50 gigs over the three days boasting over 40 artists.

“Belfast has become known as the city of festivals and this one is right up there with the best," said Seamie.

"From humble beginnings, the festival has earned an international reputation, befitting a city that has produced such legendary blues talent as Van Morrison and Gary Moore.

🎶 Join us for an unforgettable night at the Belfast City Blues Festival 2023 Wrap Party! 🎉🎸

🗓️ Date: Sunday, June 25th

⏰ Time: 10pm

📍 Venue: The Deer's Head Public Bar



🍽️ All donations will go to The Peoples Kitchen Belfast,



Get Your Tickets - https://t.co/7j6vJBlgfU — Belfast City Blues Festival (@BelCityBlues) June 20, 2023

"This year’s festival launch coincided with the second anniversary of my dear friend and virtuoso blues musician Rab McCullough, whose legacy will live on at the Rab McCullough stage at The Black Box.

“Last year the festival attracted over 25,000 people, many who travelled to Belfast especially for the event and I can promise the 23-25 June will be a weekend to remember, thanks to all our sponsors and our talented artists.”

Tickets are available from Eventbrite and Visit Belfast.