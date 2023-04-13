Man Utd and Celtic tickets up for grabs in mum and daughter's fundraising drive

ZAMBIA BOUND: Shauna and daughter, Eimear who are fundraising for their journey in the summer

A WEST Belfast mum and daughter are hoping to raise over £5,000 ahead of a once-in-a-lifetime volunteering trip to Zambia this summer.

Eimear Devlin (16) and mum, Shauna will be travelling to Lusaka with Hope Mission Zambia in July. The charity assist with ongoing projects in local schools as well as an orphanage and a boys home in an area on the outskirts of Lusaka, the capital city.

Made up of volunteers from the Belfast area, each volunteer has to raise at least £2,600 in order to take part in the project with the charity.

This money covers travel expenses and a substantial contribution to the local community in Lusaka.

Volunteers are usually school-leavers and although Eimear may be a younger volunteer, she will be accompanied by her mum, Shauna for the trip.

The duo are working very hard to meet their target despite a few unpredicted setbacks.

Eimear was suddenly hospitalised in early December and after a major operation which entailed a few days in ICU, multiple tests, scans and further consultations regarding a likely liver transplant, she is gradually returning to routine and very eager to get to Lusaka.

“We had thought that I would be unable to travel to Zambia after basically three months in and out of hospital. I am only just returning to school," explained the St Dominic's pupil.

"I am looking forward to having the opportunity to help others and to experience a new culture – it will be very different to what I am used to."

The ambitious schoolgirl is determined to hit her target and wishes to extend her thanks and appreciation to all those that have helped her to date.

Speaking about her fundraising pursuits, Eimear recognises that it is important to get as many people involved as possible.

“Last week, we held a Boogie Bounce and Brownies class at Boogie Bounce Xtreme and we had so much fun.

"Paddybakes donated the brownies and it was brilliant to see everyone enjoying themselves for a great cause."

The pair are also hosting a 'Night at the Races' fundraising event in Andersonstown Social Club on April 21 and have been overwhelmed by the support of family, friends and local businesses.

“We have some local businesses sponsoring races on the night including AES Seal Ltd, Arro Group Ltd, No Limits Fitness, Wings Pole Studio, Teach Mhamó and LA Aesthetics and so many people have offered prizes for raffles.

"We have Féile tickets, vouchers from The Jungle, True Angels, Unbreakable Fitness & Nutrition, Stix and Stones, Buba Belfast, Bia Loch Lao and a few other restaurants, drinks hampers from Makro, lots of passes for various family entertainment facilities and we are most excited about the Manchester United and Celtic tickets that we have for the raffle.

“Everyone has been so kind and generous and I would especially like to thank the committee of Andersonstown Social Club for their contribution.

"We are really looking forward to our event”.

Mum, Shauna added: "Eimear and I will be travelling together with the other volunteers and we are excited to be involved in improving the lives of those less fortunate and further developing projects in the local community in Zambia.

"It is a privilege to get the opportunity to experience this alongside one of my daughters but we will definitely miss the rest of the family."

If you would like to assist in Eimear and Shauna's fundraising efforts, please visit their Just Giving page here.