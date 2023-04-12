Defibrillators installed in two Stewartstown Road stores

TWO shops in West Belfast have had defibrillators installed in their stores.



Musgrave NI announced that it has invested £65,000 in installing Automated External Defibrillators at a number of their sites across West Belfast including Supervalu in the Dairy Farm and also the Centra at Foxes Glen on the Stewartstown Road.



Defibrillators have the potential to save the lives of both staff and customers who work and use the shops. Research shows that accessing these devices within three-five minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by over 40 per cent.



Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave NI, said: “Our stores across Northern Ireland are at the heart of their communities and we’re proud to provide a potential lifeline to them in an emergency with the installation of defibrillators at our Musgrave-owned SuperValu and Centra stores. Timing is crucial when dealing with a cardiac arrest, therefore having direct access to a defibrillator whether in our stores or office locations, could be lifesaving.”



To find out more about how to use a defibrillator please visit St John Ambulance on their website here for step-by-step guidance.