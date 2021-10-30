Mum appeals to education chiefs to find a school for her special needs son

A NORTH Belfast mother has called for more support for her son to enable him to receive a better education.

Darryl Faulkner (7), from Ballysillan, suffers from spina bifida and other medical and behavioural issues.

He is a Primary Four pupil at Mitchell House, a co-educational special school for children with physical disabilities in East Belfast.

However, due to his behavioural issues, the amount of time Darryl spends in school has been restricted.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, his mum Lynsey says her son needs more support to allow him more time in school.

“Darryl is supposed to be in school from 9am to 11am but sometimes has to be sent home by 10am,” she explained.

“He hasn’t been in school for six weeks. No matter how bad his behaviour is, he should be getting educated like every other child.

“Darryl going to school also gives me a break as well.

“He has missed so much school due to Covid and his limited hours in school have only added to him missing out on so much.

“I understand that he has really bad behavioural issues, but I don’t feel he or myself are getting the right support needed for his needs.

“I also have to travel from Ballysillan over to East Belfast every day. It is tough going for us.

“I have been promised Darryl would be moving school but this has been going for over a year and a half and there has been no progress. I have had enough of it.”

An Education Authority Spokesperson said: “EA do not comment on individual cases. Schools will work in partnership with relevant professionals across Education and Health to help inform best practice and provisions for children displaying behaviour that is challenging, based on their assessed needs.”