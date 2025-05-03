Natural World Products partners with Councils to distribute free compost

FREE COMPOST: Sharon McMaster (Community Growing and Outreach Manager at NWP), Niall McMullan (Health & Safety Manager at NWP) and Peter Summerton (Chief Operating Officer at NWP).

A WEST Belfast-based leading organics recycling company is marking International Compost Awareness Week by partnering with local councils to provide householders with free compost.

Natural World Products (NWP), based in Glenside Quarry in Dunmurry will distribute free bags of high-quality, peat-free compost made from household organics.

International Compost Awareness Week runs from 4-10 May and aims to raise awareness about the benefits of composting, highlighting its role in combating climate change, improving soil health, and promoting biodiversity.

Residents in the participating council areas including Belfast City Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will have the opportunity to collect their free compost from designated collection points.

Sharon McMaster, Community Growing & Outreach Manager at NWP emphasised the importance of this initiative.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with local councils to provide residents with free, nutrient-rich compost. This initiative not only helps reduce waste but also promotes a circular economy by returning valuable organic matter back to the soil.

“The theme for ICAW 2025, ‘Sustainable Communities Begin with Compost’, perfectly aligns with our mission to support communities in making sustainable choices.”

NWP processes household food and garden waste into high-quality compost, helping to reduce reliance on peat-based products and lower carbon emissions. By participating in this scheme, residents can contribute to healthier soils, improved plant growth, and greater biodiversity.

Peter Summerton, Chief Operating Officer at NWP added: “Compost Awareness Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our rich, high-quality compost, created from the organic waste material collected from council areas right across Northern Ireland.

“On behalf of NWP I would like to thank local householders for their commitment to recycling their household organics responsibly, allowing our region to set a standard others aspire to.”

For more information on the free compost distribution and collection locations, residents are encouraged to visit their local council’s website.