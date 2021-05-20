New £2.3 million Grace Family Centre opens in North Belfast

FAMILIES in North Belfast have received a welcome boost with the opening of the new Grace Family Centre on Alliance Avenue.

The two-storey, purpose-built facility will be run by Grace Women’s Development Limited. It will provide people from the area with childcare for up to 60 children and other facilities including a counselling suite, training rooms, offices and a café.

Funding for the project was provided by Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities and The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative.

Belfast Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey, who attended the official opening on Friday said: “This is an outstanding new asset for families in North Belfast and I am sure that it will make a massive difference to the lives of the many people who will benefit from it in the years ahead.

“The Belfast Agenda, the city’s community plan, includes a commitment to ensuring everyone in the city has the best possible chance in life. Regenerating communities and providing facilities that allow people to access opportunities is central to that, so I am delighted to see this new facility open.

“Belfast City Council has invested almost £1.4 million in the centre as part of our physical investment programme. The £400 million programme, which includes around 400 projects, includes major schemes to boost the economy, create jobs and improve the quality of life in our neighbourhoods.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added: “I’m delighted to see the completion of this new purpose-built family centre which will support local women and families.

“My Department’s commitment to the provision of vital programmes and services delivered within this facility is demonstrated by the provision of £810,170 project costs as well as ongoing support from the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, which aims to improve the quality of life for citizens in areas of need, and build on our vision of Supporting People, Building Communities, Shaping Places.”

Sally Smyth, Manager of Grace Family Centre, said: “Grace Women’s Development Limited would like to thank the community for their support throughout the development of the new family centre. This is a tribute to their wish to turn a blight in the area into a purpose built family centre. Our doors are now open and we look forward to welcoming them and continuing to work in partnership to create a vibrant family hub.

“We are at the heart of the community and will, in cooperation, help provide the best possible start for individuals in terms of their health, wellbeing and life chances. Of course, we would not have been able to create this new state of the art building without financial support, we believe it is a testament that Belfast City Council, Department for Communities and The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative are committed to investing in the citizens and communities throughout Belfast.”