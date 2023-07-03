New Belfast to Dublin coach service brings passengers direct to airport

A NEW coach service is set to see 16 trips a day between Belfast and Dublin – including taking travellers to Dublin Airport.

Dublin Express, has announced plans to invest around £8.5m on a fleet of eight new state-of-the-art coaches over the next 12 months on its new Belfast to Dublin route which commences later this month on 18 July.

The new Dublin Express service will see 16 trips per day in each direction from Belfast city centre’s Glengall Street to Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre. To celebrate, the first 10,000 customers can take advantage of £1 tickets, available on www.dublinexpress.ie

The investment also means the creation of 40 new jobs in drivers, management, maintenance and retail predominantly in Belfast and Dungannon. This builds on Dublin Express’ success in operating high frequency services between Dublin Airport and Dublin City.

Dublin Express’ General Manager Rory Fitzgerald, said: “We are excited to bring the Dublin Express brand to Northern Ireland and particularly Belfast, offering a new high quality experience to passengers on the M1 corridor. The new route is a significant milestone linking the two most populated cities on the island of Ireland and adds to our extensive network across the UK.

“We’ve been receiving a high volume of requests from customers asking for this service which itself stood out as an under-served route. We estimate the number of Northern Ireland residents using Dublin Airport annually at over 1 million due to its geographic location on the north side of the city, the seamless M1 motorway and the numerous connections to mainland Europe, the Middle East and of course transatlantic flights to the US."