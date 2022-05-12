Zoo mural revitalises famous Bellevue steps

ARTWORK: The new mural at the base of the iconic steps at Bellevue.

UGLY graffiti close to Belfast Zoo has been cleaned up and replaced with a colourful new mural.

Last month, the North Belfast News was contacted by Antrim Road resident Paul Bergin who expressed his frustration at the graffiti at the base of the iconic steps at Bellevue site.

"I live in the Antrim Road area. I frequently travel past the zoo and am saddened to see the graffiti at the base of the iconic steps at the old zoo," he told us.

BEFORE: The graffiti at the bottom of the steps at Bellevue

"With the tourist season imminently about to begin, the current state of the steps and wall present an appearance of unsightly neglect to passing tourists.

"It may remain in this decayed state for many many years."

Belfast City Council said the area around the base of the Bellevue steps was to be cleansed and tidied with any graffiti removed.

Check out the new look Bellevue sign at @BelfastZoo! It's been given a makeover by @whoamirony as part of this year's #HTN22 - love the bright design & colours! @SeedheadArts pic.twitter.com/BwZTQoN9iI — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) May 4, 2022

The historic Bellevue sign has now been replaced with a mural designed by street artists taking part in the recent Hit the North Festival.