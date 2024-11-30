New book details untold story of Irish republican women in Belfast and Glens of Antrim

A RENOWNED feminist historian has penned a new book on the untold story of Irish republican women involved in the 1916 Easter Rising, the Irish War of Independence, and the Irish Civil War.

'Rebel Women: Cumann na mBan in Belfast and the Glens of Antrim 1914-1941' is the latest book by Margaret Ward, a historian for over 40 years.

Using new archival sources and information from some of the relatives of these forgotten activists, Margaret gives a compelling account of the courageous contributions of over 50 women who were members of various Cumann na mBan branches or who were attached to the IRA.

"I wanted to research what Cumann na mBan activists in the 1920s were doing here but there was very little information," explained Margaret.

"It wasn’t until many Cumann na mBan activists made applications for military service pensions and in order to get one they had to show what they had done during the period from the 1916 Rising, War of Independence and Civil War.

"I also put out a call for families to come forward if they had any information.

"The early years of the twentieth century saw nationalists in County Antrim fighting for their survival during a war intended to achieve the complete separation of Ireland from Britain. Belfast, with its large Presbyterian population, became the centre of Ulster unionist resistance and republican defiance.

"Here, Cumann na mBan was organised in Belfast Central Branch and Croabh Iarthar – the West Belfast Branch.

"The small nationalist population in the isolated communities of the Glens of Antrim, where some of the last native speakers of the Irish language lived, also took up arms, despite being vastly outnumbered. There were Cumann na mBan branches in Ballycastle, Cushendall, Dunloy, Glenravel, Loughguile and Glenariffe.

"Sectarian violence, pogrom, partition and defeat was the eventual outcome.

"Throughout, republican women played an essential role. From the earliest years of Cumann na mBan to the War of Independence, the Treaty and the 'Northern Offensive', they were significant figures in the republican movement.

Big thanks to David and the fantastic, one and only, No Alibis for inviting me to sign copies of ‘Rebel Women’. We are having a launch there Thursday 28 November at 6 pm - do come and join us! ⁦@NOALIBISBOOKS⁩ ⁦@BooksBtp⁩ pic.twitter.com/qOVTWjqkMt — Dr Margaret Ward (@MargaretWard1) November 21, 2024

"Not only did they organise arms dumps, shelter men on the run, hide money and documents, provide weaponry for operations, care for the wounded and organise effective communication systems, they also paid the price in terms of raids and imprisonment.

"Their story has never before been told. This is my eighth book on Irish women and conflict so it has always been a subject of keen interest for me.

"This book details a lot of previous hidden history. I am uncovering the veil of silence that existed in the North."

'Rebel Women: Cumann na mBan in Belfast and the Glens of Antrim 1914-1941' by Margaret Ward will be launched at 6pm on Thursday (November 28) in No Alibis book shop in Botanic Avenue.