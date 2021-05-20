NEW REPORT: British Army fired into the area where Martha was killed

NEW evidence published on the 49th anniversary of a murdered West Belfast schoolgirl proves that the British Army shot into the exact area where the 13-year-old was killed.

Martha Campbell and her friend were walking along Springhill Crescent in West Belfast when she was shot and killed on May 14, 1972.

You can read the report, The Murder of Martha Campbell, Schoolgirl - featuring new evidence, maps and testimony by her family 🔽 https://t.co/JadEWzgdRP pic.twitter.com/WVTDG9XGEx — Paper Trail (@papertrailpro) May 15, 2021

No organisation admitted to killing her and the murder remains one of a small number of child killings which lies unclaimed to this day.

The report, The Murder of Martha Campbell, Schoolgirl, has been compiled by the charity, Paper Trail (Legacy Archive Research) and features previously unpublished evidence which the charity has uncovered in secret British Army files written in the hours after the murder.

Among critical new evidence is proof that not only was a major British military operation about to begin in the vicinity, but a named British Army unit fired into the very area and at the same time as it recorded the death of the schoolgirl.

For 49 years, the British Army has denied the presence of any British military units in the area.

Following a targeted request for information and a Public Interest Test, Paper Trail secured new evidence from Watchkeeper and Radio Logs of the British Army’s King’s Regiment. Among new information was a report: “c/s 22 [Call Sign 22] fired 23 x 7.62mm at gunman waste ground WHITE HOUSE and corner DIVISMORE PARK/DIVISMORE ROAD. No hits claimed 2030 – 2050”.

Around 8.30pm on 14th May 1972 in this very area, Martha and her friend were walking along Springhill Crescent when she was shot in the face and mortally wounded. The waste ground separated Divismore and Springhill Crescent at the time.

New evidence also reveals that the fixed call signs used by the British Army means that Call Sign 22 was 5 Platoon, B Company, King’s Regiment, and a previous report by it in the files recorded at 2030 (830pm): “1 civ [civilian] killed in Springhill Cres [Crescent] reports c/s 22. Not by SF [Security Forces] Cas[casualty] is girl.”

The British Army did not record any other firing in the area at the time except by its soldiers.

A report by the Historic Enquiries Team (HET) concluded that there was no investigation into her murder and stated: “From the papers supplied by the [British] Army to the HET review process … there is no evidence to place the Army in Moyard Park at the time that Martha was shot.”

This new evidence and other files published in the report completely overturns this assertion and proves that 5 Platoon, B Company, 1 Kings was indeed in Moyard and shot at an alleged target in the same area and at the same time as Martha Campbell was murdered.

Martha’s brother, Tony Campbell said: "This new evidence must be considered by the Attorney General to grant a new inquest into Martha's murder. The evidence has been kept from the family for 49 years and some family members have passed away without knowing the truth. How many more years must pass before we get truth and justice. The Campbell family deserve closure so that we can finally let Martha rest in peace."

Ciarán MacAirt of Paper Trail said: “Martha was murdered 49 years ago and her killers have yet to acknowledge that they shot her dead – never mind face justice in court.

"The family’s new report features previously unpublished evidence which may tell us why this is the case – the British Army files prove that British soldiers were the only gunmen shooting in the area.

"This new evidence was either missed by historic investigators or buried by them.

"It is a testimony to her family’s love for Martha that they fought against this state cover-up for nearly half a century.”

You can view the full report here.