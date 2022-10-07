New exhibition showcases contemporary artist’s work

A NEW art exhibition has launched in Belfast this week of recent and previously unseen paintings by contemporary artist Emma Berkery.

Living and working in Belfast since 2004, Emma has been designing and delivering art projects, exhibitions and events with a commitment to best practice in arts engagement since 2006. She has trained over 60 artists as well as teachers and educational professionals. She works as a creative consultant supporting art organisations and galleries in developing their programmes and is currently an Associate Artist with Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich.

This exhibition is part of the Visuals Arts programme of Belfast International Arts Festival 60th anniversary celebrations. The exhibition will run from the 5th of October to the 20th October at newly reopened Gallery 2 at the Nicholas Gallery.

A special ‘Meet the Artist’ launch event will take place on Saturday 8th of October between 10am until 4pm. The artist will be present to discuss the role of abstraction in her role.

Director of the gallery Cathy Bustard said: “We are delighted to reopen our Gallery 2 with a solo show by Emma Berkery. We felt the timing was right to reopen our second gallery to showcase carefully curated, special exhibitions. ‘Making Space to Soar’ is the first of several throughout the year, which will present an exciting mix of paintings and prints, that we hope people will enjoy.”

The artist Emma Berkery said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to present my work to the public here in Belfast during BIAF. The Nicholas Gallery has amazing artists represented and it is a privilege to be exhibiting my work here. I am very much looking forward to the Meet the Artist event, and everyone is welcome. It is always lovely to talk to people about my work face to face and see their reactions.”

The exhibition will run from the from the 5th until the 20th of October. Opening from Tuesday until Friday 10am until 3pm and Saturday 10am until 4pm at the Nicholas Gallery, Lisburn Road.

The production of the artworks was supported by the Arts Council NI and Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich.