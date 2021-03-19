New gates into Crumlin Road Lidl ensures access 'for whole community': Gerry Kelly

NEW gates into Lidl at Hillview allowing access from Ardoyne will be fully operational by next Monday.



The move will allow easy access to the new supermarket which opened on the Hillview site on the Crumlin Road last month.



North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly welcomed the move.



“We’ve been working with Lidl management on issues of community access to the Hillview site from Ardoyne since the store recently opened and I welcome this news of progress,” he explained.



“It is vitally important that full access is assured to the Hillview site in order to ensure success of this new development.



“I was told today by a representative of Lidl that from next Monday the fully automated gates for traffic will be operational.



We were the Architect & Engineer for @lidl_ni on this new retail store which opened yesterday in the Hillview Retail Park on the Crumlin Road in Belfast.

Congratulations to the contracting team of Tinnelly Construction#architecturaldesign #civilengineer #structuralengineer pic.twitter.com/4eTgyc0ama — SDS design engineers (@sdsengineers) February 19, 2021

“I raised the concerns of local residents at the first opportunity with Lidl management when issues of access arose."

The North Belfast MLA he understood that many residents were unhappy with the failure to open the access gate from day one.



“It can often be frustrating when progress is slow but in this case action has been taken to address concerns and contractors for Lidl will have the gates ready by the start of next week," added Gerry Kelly.



“Lidl is just the start of the development at the Hillview site and resolving issues such as these at the beginning will help to ensure success and the full inclusion of the whole community. I want to thank Lidl and especially the local managers for their support and determination to serve the whole community."