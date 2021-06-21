THE MOTOR MAN: New Grandland — is a driver really needed?

VAUXHALL has revealed the new significantly revised Grandland SUV which, amongst other changes, offers drivers a different cockpit experience with two widescreen displays.



Vauxhall’s SUV flagship also features additional technologies and assistance systems that until now were reserved for premium segments of the market, including Night Vision, now available on the New Grandland. The system detects pedestrians and animals in darkness at up to 100 metres and alerts the driver. Another new technology is the semi-adaptive Highway Integration Assist which keeps the New Grandland in the middle of its lane and maintains the distance to the vehicle in front, it also allows for ‘Stop & Go’ progress in traffic.

The Grandland features numerous other assistance systems including the 360-degree panoramic camera and a bird's eye view system displayed on the infotainment screen. The automatic parking assistant identifies longitudinal and transverse parking spaces and parks the Grandland without any driver input, while the blind spot warning system prevents potential collisions when turning or changing lanes. In case of danger, a vehicle symbol lights up in the respective exterior mirror. Every new Grandland also comes with Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking (with Pedestrian Detection), Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsiness Detection and Cruise Control. There will soon be no need for a driver.

The new Grandland also sets high standards when it comes to comfort. The ergonomic active seats for drivers and front passengers have been certified to help support good posture. The award-winning seats are unique in the sector and offer a wide range of adjustments, from electric seat tilt to electro-pneumatic lumbar support with the option for heated and ventilated seats.



Comfort is further increased by ‘Keyless Open & Start’ and the sensor-controlled tailgate that can be opened and closed by a movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

The infotainment system is fully connected, the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro system makes travelling especially relaxing with real-time traffic alerts, online map updates and predictive navigation. The New Grandland also supports wireless phone charging via the centre console.



Continuing Vauxhall’s electrification strategy, the plug-in hybrid versions deliver not only strong acceleration but also offer emissions-free driving, thanks to their electric motors or motor (depending on model) and regenerative braking. Thanks to the flexibility of the multi-energy platform, New Grandland customers can choose their preferred drive system from efficient diesel and petrol engines to an electrified plug-in hybrid.



External accents are set by the bumpers, wheel arches and side panels, now painted in body colour, as well as the underbody skid-plates being painted in high-gloss black and silver. The new Grandland is also available with the characteristic two-tone paint for the roof, depending on version. The Grandland will arrive in our showrooms later this year, with first customer deliveries starting in the autumn. It’s expected that it will cost between £26,000 for a 1.2 lire petrol and £33,000 for the plug-in hybrid.



Get your french goggles on





IF like me you are a Gogglebox fan, you may already know that TV’s sharpest critics have approved the new Citroën ë-C4 100 per cent electric as part of a new ad campaign featuring four couples from the TV series.



The new ad was launched on June 11 on Channel 4, coinciding with the new Celebrity Gogglebox series. The initiative is part of Citroën’s ‘The French Car That Speaks Your Language’ campaign, where Citroën breaks down the jargon surrounding its cars, making them more accessible to audiences.

In case you don’t know it, Gogglebox features couples from around Britain offering their own unique commentary and opinion on popular TV shows. The new advert sees regular duos Jenny and Lee, Mary and Giles, Marcus and Mica and Pete and Sophie all rate the new Citroën ë-C4 from their usual sofas and lounge chairs, staying true to their quirky and witty language. However, the ad also sees a twist, and the viewer is given a reverse view from the perspective of the well-known couples, allowing you to see what they are in fact looking at.



The ad will continue to run on TV, online video, and social media for a two-month period. Along with the full 60-second film, there are 30-, 15- and six-second versions to be hosted across a variety of platforms. The ‘French Car That Speaks Your Language’ highlights that while its cars may be French, they are designed with English-speaking drivers in mind. As part of this initiative, Citroën has already partnered with comedy channel Dave, with a series of five clever idents featuring a local take on various French settings. These idents are broadcast on the channel every weeknight between 21:00 and 23:40.



Eurig Druce, Managing Director, Citroën UK, said: “With the 'The French Car That Speaks Your Language' campaign, Citroën is showcasing that while it may be a French brand, it is very much in tune with local audiences. Keen to cut out the jargon and make the purchase experience as simple as possible for our customers, we have launched several new initiatives in recent months, including our Fair Pricing policy, the new online Citroën Store and the virtual showroom. By forming a partnership with the hugely popular Gogglebox we hope to amplify our message even further with our wonderful New Citroën’ë-C4 100 per cent electric.”



New ë-C4 features include a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. With a WLTP-approved range of up to 217 miles, the ë-C4 is ideal for long or short journeys. Available In a choice of three trim levels, all New ë-C4 models come very well appointed with all models featuring LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen, active safety brake, rear parking sensors, reversing camera and dual-zone climate control.



The ë-C4 range is priced from £30,895 after the current plug-in car grant.