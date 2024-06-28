Plans approved for 260 new homes on Glen Road and Irish school for East Belfast

NEW HOMES: The new development on the Glen Road that was given the green light

SINN Féin’s Westminster candidate for West Belfast Paul Maskey has welcomed planning approval for much-needed social housing in the area.

At Belfast City Council's Planning Committee on Thursday night plans by Radius Housing Association and Choice Housing for 260 homes on a 22 acre plot of land east of Meadowhill and north of Glencolin Court were approved. The development on the Glen Road will also include a children’s play area and will be a mix of two and three-storey detached dwellings, semi-detached dwellings and apartment blocks.

“It’s fantastic news that planning permission for an additional 260 social homes in the Glen Road Heights area of West Belfast was approved on Thursday night," said Mr Maskey.

“This is a major investment in our community and another positive step towards addressing the housing crisis in Belfast.

“I want to recognise the tireless efforts of the Sinn Féin council team, our local community and everyone involved in getting this crucial application across the line.

“Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that every family and individual can live in a safe and secure home, and we will not rest until this is achieved. Over the past number of years we have seen thousands of homes being built in West Belfast, and I will continue working to deliver affordable and safe housing for all.”

East Belfast Irish medium, Bunscoil na Seolta, has also had plans for a temporary nursery/primary school and soft play area approved in lands adjacent and east of 44 Montgomery Road.

The plans for Bunscoil na Seolta in East Belfast

Councillor Arder Carson, Chair of the Council’s Planning Committee, said: “It’s always good to see such a wide range of planning applications come before the Committee each month and this month is no exception.

“We’re delighted to see approvals granted for all the planning applications this month, in particular, the social housing development for 260 new homes for residents in the city. It’s also very welcome news for the proposed new nursery and primary school for Bunscoil na Seolta in East Belfast, the new childcare building for Sólás on the Ormeau Road and the new Grade A office building at City Quays.”

Speaking about the Glen Road housing development Cllr Carson said the plans include the installation of a Puffin Crossing at the current entrance to the existing site, as well as 16 one bed units, 158 two bed units, 77 three bed units and nine four bed units.



"I very much welcome the approval for this development and commend Radius and Choice housing associations for the positive engagement they had with the local community, local schools and with planners in relation to the design and delivery of the new homes and play facilities," said Cllr Carson. "I would encourage continuation of that engagement particularly with the local GAA and soccer clubs that adjoin the site to ensure maximum benefit for the current and new residents who will be allocated the new homes.

"I am particularly happy to see the inclusion of the Puffin Crossing which I lobbied hard for, and the very strong condition attached to the approval that will ensure its delivery. This is an important addition for pedestrian safety and connectivity for residents to services the wider area.

"Demand for housing is high in this part of the city and this new development will make a valuable contribution in meeting some of that demand."