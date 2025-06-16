New hydrotherapy pool opened at Fleming Fulton School

NEW FACILITY: Education Minister Paul Givan was on hand to view the new pool at Fleming Fulton

A NEW hydrotherapy pool has officially opened at Fleming Fulton School in South Belfast.

The pool has been redeveloped to allow a range of therapy sessions to be provided for pupils aged three–19 years to meet their specific needs within the school setting. It was officially opened this week by Education Minister Paul Givan who was joined by UK Minister for Early Education Stephen Morgan MP for a tour of the school.

Paul Givan said: “I am pleased to officially open this facility that will enhance the daily lives of all who use it, now and into the future.

"This redeveloped pool will help meet the needs of the children and young people in an environment that is both visually stimulating and calming. I am grateful to the Education Authority for their role in bringing this project to completion.

"I also want to pay tribute to the incredible dedication of staff who work tirelessly to ensure pupils have the best educational experiences they can provide.”

Fleming Fulton Principal, Karen Hancock, said: “Hydrotherapy offers incredible benefits for all children including those with disabilities. The buoyancy of the water allows for movements that may not be possible on land, reducing pressure on joints and muscles while encouraging strength, promoting muscle relaxation, flexibility and coordination.

"The benefits of hydrotherapy go far beyond the physical – it builds confidence, fosters independence and provides moments of fun and freedom that are essential to a child’s emotional wellbeing.

“The hydrotherapy pool is more than just a facility, it represents a step forward in our commitment to ensuring every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive, grow and experience the joys of learning and development in an environment that supports their unique needs.”