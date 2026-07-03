A RICH collection of stories, memories and archive footage from Carrick Hill is being shared with the local community through a new interactive storytelling project developed in collaboration with Nerve Centre and Belfast Stories.

Working closely with the Carrick Hill Residents’ Association, Nerve Centre has helped capture, digitise and catalogue decades of video and audio recordings from a community archive of cassettes and VHS tapes.

The result is an interactive portal, now installed on a touchscreen in Carrick Hill Community Centre, giving local people free access to around 60 pieces of hyper-local community content telling the stories of the area, all of which had previously been at risk of being lost over time.

The project began when Nerve Centre engaged with Carrick Hill Community Group in July 2024, initially with a view to delivering a short-term project that would bring stories from the community to life through immersive film. Following a series of storytelling sessions, residents shared memories of Carrick Hill through the years, while community leaders highlighted an important archive of older material documenting the area and its people.

Frank Dempsey, Carrick Hill Residents’ Association, said: “These stories belong to the people of Carrick Hill, so it means a great deal to have them archived, protected and – most importantly – shared and enjoyed again.

"Places like Carrick Hill have a rich community history and legacy that can give people a real sense of pride and belonging. Already we are seeing younger people discovering the history of their community in a way that feels accessible to them, whilst our older residents are coming in and recognising faces, places and memories that are helping them rekindle their deep-rooted connection to the community. It’s a genuine joy to be able to capture and share our story for future generations.”

Bespoke ‘Story Engine’ technology, developed through the Augment the City programme, was used to enhance the quality of the video and audio footage, to catalogue material and find synergies and connections between stories.

Niall Kerr, Head of Heritage and Community Relations at Nerve Centre, said, “This project is a compelling example of how technology can support community storytelling. By working closely with Carrick Hill Community Group and taking time to build trust, we have been able to help unlock an archive at risk of being lost and give a rich and rewarding experience back to the people of Carrick Hill.”

Wendy Langham, Programme Director of Belfast Stories, said, “The Carrick Hill story project captures exactly what Belfast Stories is about – communities leading the way in telling their own stories, in their own voice. These memories, archives and personal experiences help us understand the city through the people who know it best. Communities across the city will continue to play an important role in shaping the wider Belfast Stories journey.”

The Carrick Hill archive portal is available to access at Carrick Hill Residents’ Association, with plans for further events and community activities to encourage more people to explore and contribute to the collection. It is open to everyone to visit.