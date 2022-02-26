Ní Chuilín praise for residents after drugs find

DRUGS FIND: A significant quantity of prescription drugs was found by residents in the New Lodge

A SIGNIFICANT quantity of prescription drugs was discovered by residents in the New Lodge on Tuesday.

The bag was found in the Duncairn Parade area with residents subsequently contacting North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín.

Praising residents, Ms Ní Chuilín said: "Well done to the residents of the New Lodge who discovered and promptly reported a significant quantity of prescription drugs in the Duncairn Parade area today.

“The drugs have been removed and the potential harm that could have been caused doesn’t bear thinking about given the many very young children that are living and playing in this area.

“The nature of this find is sinister and I’ve been in contact with local residents and the PSNI to listen to and raise concerns.

“I would urge anyone with any further information about this drug find to come forward as this is an unusual and worrying set of circumstances.

“We can count ourselves very lucky that due to the vigilance and quick actions of the community that harm to local young people was averted.”