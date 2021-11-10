New Lodge girl Alyssá celebrates multiple Irish dancing titles

CHAMPION: Alyssá McManus (6) from the New Lodge

A NEW Lodge girl, aged just six-years-old, is taking the Irish dancing world by storm after winning a number of prestigious competitions.

Alyssá McManus, from the Mulvenna Academy has been dancing since she was just four-years-old.

This year, she has become the Belfast, Scotland, Great Britain and Ireland North West champion. Last weekend, Alyssá also became a Gold medal holder at the Ulster Championships.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, mum Samantha said she was “over the moon” with her daughter’s achievements.

“I am delighted with her. I am over the moon with what she has achieved in such a short space of time,” she said.

“Normally, the titles she has won aren’t won by girls as young as six.

“She has been dancing since she was four-years-old.

“Her dedication to dancing is fantastic. She trains five days a week. During lockdown, she trained on Zoom and began competing again when restrictions were eased.”