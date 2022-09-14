New mural helps brighten up the Holylands

A NEW wildflower mural has been welcomed by residents in the Holylands area of South Belfast.

The mural, which was painted by local artist Eoin McGinn, is the most recent piece to be added to a series of murals in the district. In March of this year, the artist created a sunflower mural dedicated to promoting peace in the Ukraine. It can be found on Harrow Street in the Holylands.

Speaking with the South Belfast News, the street artist said: “I was working with a group of residents in the Holylands, they started the Wildflower Alley project which was planting flowers in alleyways and making them more communal spaces.

“They have been doing this in different areas in the Holylands. I got in contact with them a couple of years ago and felt street art could help bringing about change to the visual landscape and to represent the work that they’re doing and show people who are coming into the Holylands for the first time that there is an active community here and it’s a vibrant place and it’s a shared place as well.

“I worked alongside Queen’s University and Forward South Partnership charity and they did all the paperwork to get funding from Belfast City Council.

“I’m lucky enough to call it a full-time job and I’m really happy doing it.”

Eoin has been painting murals for years and has been focusing on street art for the past six or seven years. His information can be found here and @emicartist.

We blooming ❤️ this. We collaborated with @emicartist to bring these pieces of artwork to the city. They were designed to recognise the work of our student volunteers in creating & sustaining Wildflower Alley. Thanks to Emic for taking a seed of an idea & turning it into reality. pic.twitter.com/F4ugYT9cia — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) September 2, 2022

Welcoming the mural, Director of Public Engagement at Queen's University Ryan Feeney said: "We are delighted to have worked with Forward South Partnership and Belfast City Council to deliver this really positive response to graffiti in the Holylands.

“We asked local artist Eoin McGinn to carry out the artwork and his design recognises Wildflower Alley and the work of Queen’s student volunteers (SU Handy Helpers) in sustaining the Alley and the great work they do with in the local area.”

Catherine McGrade, Operations Manager at Forward South Partnership said,

“Forward South Partnership engages and collaborates with local residents to link community led ideas into a cohesive neighbourhood regeneration plan. This project has come from the local community wanting to create community spirit and tackle the negative impact graffiti has by creating something positive and brighten up the area.

“Belfast City Council funded the Wall Mural and Queen’s University Belfast was a valuable partner in all aspects of this. We are delighted that the artist, Eoin McGinn (Emic) has been able to continue his work in the Holyland as part of this project.

We are thrilled that it has turned out so well and look forward to working with the residents, BCC and QUB in future projects.”