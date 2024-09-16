New show co-produced by An Droichead to debut at Waterfront this week

NOBODADDY: Ryan O'Neill (right) stars in the new production

A NEW show co-produced by South Belfast Irish language organisation An Droichead is set to debut this week.

Nobodaddy is a new work by choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa, which brings together familiar and new collaborators in Ireland’s West Kerry Gaeltacht.

It is co-produced by An Droichead, based on the Ormeau Road.

Noboddaddy is an affecting large-scale dance and theatre ritual for a company of nine dancers and six musician including the renowned folk singer and musician, Sam Amidon.

While Nobodaddy is the name of a destructive divinity who appears in several of William Blake’s notebook poems, Teaċ Daṁsa’s Nobodaddy is an ode to the peacemakers and the bringers of good things.

One of the stars of the show is West Belfast man Ryan O’Neill who is excited to be part of the production.

"The production is a mix of everything from theatre to singing, music and dance. It is the first type of this kind of show that I have been involved in," he explained.

"The themes are death, loss, seperation and humour. We spent eight weeks down in Kerry where Michael has his own studio preparing. We have world-class musicians and a cast of nine international dancers.

"I think the production is incredible. The costumes are amazing. There is definitely something for everyone in the show.

"I think it touches on all the human emotions that make us who we are. It is definitely one not to be missed.

"This show will go on and travel the world. I have no doubt about that."

Noboddaddy will perform at the Waterfront Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday night, both at 8pm. You can book tickets here.