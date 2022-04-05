Newington residents call a halt to cycle lane plans

PROTEST: Members of Newington Residents' Group have hit out at proposals for cycle lanes in North Belfast

A LOCAL residents group are calling on Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to halt plans for a proposed cycle lane in North Belfast

The route, which will be taken forward as an experimental scheme, will be located along the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road.

Talk about plans is all well and good but action and delivery is what changes things. That's why today I have published the Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan - a ten year, £100million, action plan that will deliver & transform our city. #PeopleFirst #NoDramaJustDelivery pic.twitter.com/mkNoU73I3y — Nichola Mallon (@NicholaMallon) March 23, 2022

The Newington Residents' Group, whose online petition has received almost 300 signatures, want all residents, youth groups and businesses in the Newington, Castleton, Parkside, Tigers Bay and Cavehill areas to be consulted on the proposal.

Aisling Anderson from the group said a number of issues, including parking and safety would be a major issue if the cycle lane was introduced.

"Only a handful of residents recently received a letter mentioning the proposal, no other correspondence has happened before this. Residents have had no consultations up to this point," she explained.

"The cycle lane works on the Limestone Road have already begun. We want the works stopped until every local has been consulted.

"A cycle lane will cause complete parking disruption and traffic chaos for residents on the main roads and also the surrounding streets.

"These lanes would also have an impact on the youth groups, shops and businesses on the Limestone, Antrim and Cavehill roads who offer a great service to the community and are struggling enough to keep their doors open.

CONCERNS: Newington Residents Group say parking is one of the issues of concern regarding proposals for a new cycle lane

"We are not against cycle lanes, but parking will be an issue, especially around Holy Family Church and the Waterworks Park. Parking is already bad at the moment and this will make it worse.

"Safety is also a major concern, there will be more car traffic because cars won’t be able to park on the main roads.

"All of these areas have a number of elderly and disabled residents who need their parking spot for themselves and/or their carers.

"The cycle lane will make it more difficult for elderly and disabled people getting on and off the bus. They will have to step down and walk across the lane to get to the bus and then step up again.

"We have children of all ages who play on the surrounding streets, who will no longer be able to safely.

"At the bottom end of the Limestone Road, an island has been removed, as part of these works, now children can not cross the road safely from Currie Primary School right down to the bottom of the road.

"There are several businesses at the bottom end that have heavy large vehicle traffic coming in and out. The middle boxes on the road have been removed so it is not safe for the large vehicles to turn.

"It will be dangerous for vehicles coming on to and into the main roads because the road is now too narrow, especially for buses and other large vehicles.

"We are coming together to show we are not in favour of these cycle lane plans and deserve the chance to oppose it."

The group have tried to contact Minister Mallon to raise concerns but say they have had "zero" response.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In June 2021, the Department published ‘Making Belfast an Active City – Belfast Cycling Network’ which sets out a blue print for the development and operation of cycling infrastructure in the city for the next ten years. One of these proposed routes is on the Limestone Road and Cavehill Road.

"Officials have been working on the development of this scheme and although no feasibility study on parking has been carried out, site observations show there is minimum parking on the northern side of the Limestone Road. It is not expected that parking opportunities will be significantly impacted upon. It is not our intention to place any new parking restrictions.

"The introduction of the cycle lane will reduce the width of the running traffic lanes and reduce the speed of traffic as a result. This will improve road safety in the vicinity of the primary schools.'

The spokesperson said Departmental officials have consulted with a number of stakeholders including local schools.

"Officials met with local businesses and park users on 14th June 2021. The issues raised (mainly around car parking) have been considered, as the scheme has been developed.

"Officials have also met with local businesses and the North Belfast Cycling Campaign Group who are keen that those wanting to cycle in the local area are enabled to do so safely. An information letter was issued to the businesses and residents on the Limestone Road on 4th March 2022 and an ‘advanced notice’ letter has issued ahead of the scheme, while views from local stakeholders are collated. Departmental officials are also making arrangements to meet with those who have concerns.

"It should be noted that this is a trial scheme and a review will take place after 12 months but, as in other cases, amendments to the scheme may be made, if necessary, during the trial period.”