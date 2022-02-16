Newly refurbished facilities opened at North Belfast primary school

INVESTMENT: Communities Minister Hargey with Principal, Ashleigh Galway and John Lynass, Chairman of the Board of Governors at Currie Primary School

NEWLY refurbished facilities have been officially opened at Currie Primary School in North Belfast.

The £144,000 investment from the Department for Communities has improved the utility of a listed building and local landmark on the Limestone Road site resulting in the enhancement of the support for local children and families already being provided by the school.

The school is planning to use the newly refurbished facilities as the base for its ‘McNest’ parent support programme, which drives social change through early intervention and school based bespoke family support services.

Speaking after a tour of the new facility, Communities Minister Hargey said: “Currie Primary School has a strong community-based outlook and provides a range of support activities for parents and children and encourages good community relations through its positive relationship with neighbouring primary school Holy Family.

Visiting the amazing staff & pupils at Currie Primary School, north Belfast today.



I've invested £144K to refurbish part of the building which will transform the facilities and allow the school to continue the vital work they do supporting local children and their families 👏 pic.twitter.com/qLtDZZlNav — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) February 7, 2022

“The £144,000 investment, through my Department’s Neighbourhood Investment Fund, is aimed not just at the physical improvement of the facility but helping Currie Primary School to continue to give extended support to local children and their families.

“I thank the school principal Ashleigh Galway for the continuing commitment of the school staff in supporting the local community and I hope this investment in these extended school facilities will enable Currie Primary School to sustain and enhance the fantastic support it provides for children and their families in the Mountcollyer area.”