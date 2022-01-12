Newtownabbey leisure centre to host Covid vaccination clinics

VALLEY Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey is to host a number of Covid-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The Church Road facility will host clinics, today January 12, January 14 and January 16 from 9.30am-4.30pm.

The Trust is recommending that people book as it assists them in maximising capacity but clinics accept walk-ins as long as people are patient and prepared to wait. Anyone who wishes to walk in should come well before the clinic finishes.

The clinics will provide booster Pfizer vaccines and those eligible are encouraged to book online here to allow the Trust to maximise resources. First and second doses will also be provided to those eligible.

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a Covid booster provided they are at least three complete months from the date of their second dose.

Anyone attending should bring personal ID. This can include a passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

Vaccination programme head Patricia Donnelly said: “The Trust vaccination centres are very convenient for many people and are generally open seven days a week for most of the day. They have played an absolutely vital role in getting jabs in arms. They work best as high volume hubs, when demand is at its peak.

“If these big centres suit you best, now is the best time to go – either for a walk-in jab or by making an appointment.

“The centres still have a role, but it will be scaled back in a number of locations, as we spread capacity out more widely across Northern Ireland. That will include reduced opening hours and days of operation in some of the big centres.

“Experience tells us that localised clinics are very effective at reaching people who do not come forward straightaway. Trusts are therefore starting to shift resources towards local and mobile clinics. These will include locations where take-up for boosters has been lower, and also in high footfall settings such as shopping centres. While there will be more clinics, they will generally only be available at a particular location for a limited period of time.

“Localised clinics are also very important in reaching people with accessibility issues and helping to provide equal access to boosters.

“If you want to get your booster at a big centre which currently has plenty of available capacity, don’t delay any further.”