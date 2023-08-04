Grosvenor Dental Care patients secure places in local practices following closure

NHS dental patients have secured places in other West Belfast practices following the closure announcement of Grosvenor Dental Care.

In June Grosvenor Dental Care, who provide NHS dental services to approximately 5,000 patients, announced plans to close by October due to rising costs and increasing losses due to the underfunding of the NHS.

Sliabh Mór Dental Care, Twin Spires Surgery and Stewart Dental have now committed to ensuring the patients who were due to be deregistered will be taken on as patients.

The majority of patients will transfer to Sliabh Mór Dental Care which has been providing a dedicated service committed to NHS patients in West Belfast since 2015, and has the capacity to expand its existing services. One dentist currently working at Grosvenor Dental Care will move to Twin Spires along with approximately 1,500 patients and the remaining patients will move to Stewart Dental along with their existing dentist.

Andy Relf, Head of Operations Scotland and Ireland for Portman Dental Care Ltd said: “We are pleased that patients will be in good hands and that Sliabh Mór Dental Care, Twin Spires Dental Surgery and Stewart Dental will deliver the highest quality treatments and care. Our first duty has been to our patients and colleagues and keeping them fully informed throughout this process.

"I am grateful to everyone involved for their patience and forbearance during this difficult and uncertain period and hope they will be reassured by these arrangements, which will ensure continued provision of NHS care at a practice in the local area.”

Paul Kane, Owner at Sliabh Mór Dental Care said: “Our practice is committed to providing dental services to NHS patients and we have been doing this successfully for over eight years. While we recognise the challenges and increasing difficulties created by the underfunding of dental treatments by the NHS, we are committed to a publicly funded service and look forward to welcoming our new patients. ”

The owners at Grosvenor Dental care are working closely with Sliabh Mór, Twin Spires, and Stewart Dental, and the Department of Health’s Business Services Organisation to ensure a smooth and structured transition of services with the minimum disruption for patients, with the process expected to be completed in the coming month.

Every patient has been sent a letter telling them which practice they have been assigned to and details of the enquiry service set up by Grosvenor Dental Care to help patients. It is open between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday on 028 90 388 399 or email grosvenor.help@portmandental.co.uk.