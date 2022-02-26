North Belfast politicians pay tribute to Christopher Stalford

NORTH Belfast SDLP MLA and party deputy leader Nichola Mallon has led tributes to Christopher Stalford.

The South Belfast DUP MLA and Stormont Deputy Speaker died suddenly last weekend, aged just 39.

Ms Mallon extended condolences to Mr Stalford’s family, friends and party colleagues on behalf of the SDLP.

“This is a very sombre day for our Assembly, but particularly for Christopher’s friends and colleagues in the DUP," she said.

SDLP Deputy Leader @NicholaMallon paid tribute to Christopher Stalford MLA in the Assembly today.



Christopher leaves behind an incredible legacy, made a real difference to so many lives and was held in the highest regard by his colleagues from every political tradition. pic.twitter.com/O5O8uY3qJi — Social Democratic and Labour Party (@SDLPlive) February 21, 2022

"We know what it’s like to lose a friend suddenly and our thoughts are with you all today.

“I have known Christopher Stalford for more than a decade. We both served on Belfast City Council together and later as representatives in this house. In all that time, I got to know a man who was challenging, argumentative, some may even say combative during debates, but also a man who was kind, quick-witted, fiercely intelligent and very, very funny.

“When I think about Christopher, I think of the word unique, Christopher Stalford was unique, he loved politics, he loved being a public representative. He enjoyed the cut and thrust of debate more than any other member of this house. There probably isn’t a member here who hasn’t been on the receiving end of a sharp retort or even just a withering glance during a contribution. But disagreements were always, always followed by a wry smile and a laugh afterwards.

“As much as he enjoyed public life and helping people, it was clear to anyone who spoke to Christopher, even just in passing, how much he adored his family. His love for Laura, Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail just radiated from him whenever he spoke about how the children were getting on or what they’d been up to at home.

“We all feel a sense of loss today but the loss of a young husband and father will be felt most acutely by those he loved the most. I hope they can take comfort from the incredible legacy that Christopher leaves behind, the warmest regard in which his colleagues from every political tradition held him and the real difference he made to the lives of so many people.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Maskey said he was "personally shocked and very saddened" by the news of Christopher's death.

"Chris and I had our political battles but we got on very well with each other on a human level," he said.

"He always spoke so fondly of his wife and kids. I’m heartbroken for them at this terrible time."

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, also expressed his condolences to Christopher Stalford's family.

“On behalf of the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey I offer my deepest sympathy to Christopher’s wife Laura, their daughters Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail and to his wider family circle on the loss of a son and brother," he said. "I extend too my sympathy to his party colleagues in the DUP for the loss of their dear colleague.

“Christopher was both a renowned politician and a devoted family man and his sudden passing will be felt far and wide.

"We hope that his family, friends and colleagues may take comfort in the difficult times ahead from the many widely shared tributes being given to this true gentleman of politics”.

Christopher Stalford is survived by his wife Laura and four children, Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail.