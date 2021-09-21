No transport to special school for little Taylor

A NORTH Belfast mother has appealed for help in getting transport for her son to his specialist school.

Taylor McCleave (4) from Ballysillan was born with congenital heart disease, severe autism and other learning disabilities.

The toddler suffers from Global developmental delay – an umbrella term used when children are significantly delayed in their cognitive and physical development. Taylor can't walk, talk or crawl.

This month, Taylor started Mitchell House Special School on the Holywood Road in East Belfast.

During the summer, mum Sharon was promised by the Education Authority (EA) that suitable transport for her son’s complex needs would be sorted in time for him starting school.

However, nothing has materialised and Sharon has been told she'll need to provide a specialist support seat or wheelchair buggy.

“Taylor started earlier this month and I am having to bring him over myself,” explained Sharon.

“I was told everything concerning his transport would be sorted out six weeks before and that there would be a special wheelchair taxi bus for him.

“Due to his condition, he can’t sit unaided so he needs either a support seat or a wheelchair buggy

“Taylor needs what is called a Snappi Pushchair which is adapted and suitable for transport for disabled children.

“He would just need pushed on to the taxi bus and off again. It would make his life so much easier and help me out so much.”

Thanks to a family friend, a JustGiving page has raised over £2000 in order to buy a Snappi Pushchair privately.

“It is sad he can’t get one through the Education Authority. Taylor has been let down over his transport,” added Sharon.

“I am sure other kids have been left in the same position.

“I want to thank everyone who has donated to the page. I would give my life to try and help my wee boy out.”

An EA spokesperson said: “The EA cannot comment in detail on individual cases.

“When the specific needs of children are being considered a number of assessments may be carried out, including by occupational therapy. In addition the need for additional equipment and support is also considered.

“We work closely with parents and schools when these assessments have been made to achieve the best possible outcome to ensure that the needs of children are met."