Second anniversary of Noah's disappearance marked

TWO YEARS ON: Balloons were released at an event in Liverpool to mark the second anniversary of the disappearance of Noah Donohoe.

AN event has taken place in Liverpool to mark the second anniversary of the disappearance of tragic teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old St Malachy's pupil went missing from his home on June 21 2020 before his body was discovered six days later in a storm drain in North Belfast.

On the eve of his disappearance two years later on Monday, 104 balloons were released to mark each week Noah has not been home.

The event, organised by activists Sheila Coleman and Sonia Bassey MBE, took place by the waterfront at the Cunard building in Liverpool.

The blue balloons – the teenager's favourite colour – were released at 6.11pm, the last time he was seen on CCTV.

Sheila said: "This city knows about injustice, it would be wrong not to reach out and support, especially with its Irish connections.

“Fiona Donohoe deserves truth, she deserves justice. That is all Fiona is asking for, the truth. Where was this lovely boy for six days?”

Shelia made an impassioned speech to activists before the group released the balloons into the air.

Sonia added: “I saw a news article about Noah's death. It’s overwhelming to see people come down and show their support. I really really appreciate it.

“Noah’s army are all over the world, not just in Liverpool!”

Meanwhile, back in North Belfast, staff and children from Stanhope Street Nursery in Carrick Hill wore something blue to mark the second anniversary of his disappearance on Tuesday.

The children received a blue balloon and a blue heart, all with the blessing of Noah's mum, Fiona.

They also helped raise £374, which will be donated to the Noah Donohoe Foundation.

An inquest into Noah's death is set to start on November 28.