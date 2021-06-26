Noah remembered one year on

ANNIVERSARY: A vigil took place on Cave Hill on Monday evening on the first anniversary of the disappearance of teenager Noah Donohoe

THE first anniversary of the disappearance of St Malachy’s schoolboy Noah Donohoe was marked this week.

The 14-year-old went missing after leaving his South Belfast home on June 21 last year.

A mass public search effort was launched in an effort to find the missing teenager but the worst fears of many were realised just six days later when his body was discovered in a storm drain in North Belfast.

On Monday evening, thousands of people marked the first anniversary of his disappearance with a walk and vigil on Cave Hill.

Musicians joined members of the public, family and friends and local politicians for the event which began at around 6pm.

On arrival at the peak of Cave Hill, volunteers from the Community Rescue Service, who searched for Noah this week last year, lined up to pay their respects to Noah's mum Fiona, who's fighting a courageous battle to learn the truth about her son's death.

Speaking at the vigil, Noah's aunt Niamh said: "I want to thank each and every one of you who have taken the time to come out and join us tonight in honouring our beautiful Noah and celebrating his life. We want tonight to be about Noah's vibrancy and happiness.

"Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts. Fiona's Noah, our Noah and now everyone's Noah has united us all in grief and love. He has brought us all together with one purpose, for justice.

"Anyone that had the pleasure to meet Noah will agree with me that there was something so special about our beautiful boy. He had a smile and sparkling eyes you would never forget. He was respectful, kind and loving and so funny. As my nephew he stole my heart from the very first day that I met him. He really is a gift from the gods.

"Fiona had 14 precious years with Noah. Noah cared deeply for others and would have achieved great things in life. He has become a beacon of hope for all of us.

"Every step in this path is a step towards truth and justice for our beautiful boy. I have described this year as one which nightmares are made of – that does not come close to the truth."

North Belfast MP John Finucane, who attended the vigil added: "One year ago, the entire community came together like never before as a search began for Noah Donohoe.

1 year ago the entire community came together like never before as a search began for Noah Donohoe.



That community & solidarity is as strong today, as we remember Noah & offer our continued support to Fiona.



The Donohoe family deserve answers & deserve truth.#RememberMyNoah pic.twitter.com/bdwXB0W0Us — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) June 21, 2021

"That community and solidarity is as strong today, as we remember Noah and offer our continued support to Fiona. The Donohoe family deserve answers and deserve truth."

A blue heart, synonymous with the family’s campaign for answers surrounding his disappearance and death, was also placed on Cave Hill to mark the anniversary.

In Fiona’s native Strabane, the council buildings were also lit up blue in remembrance.

Meanwhile, a new mural in Noah’s memory has been completed by local youth groups in the New Lodge.

Mark Hackett of Ashton Community Trust said: “Local youth groups also suggested we create a brand new mural in memory of young Noah Donohoe.

“This has now been completed and it is quite striking. Although financial resources for this project were quite limited it all goes to show how much can actually be achieved through cooperative community action and innovation”.

An inquest into Noah's disappearance is set to take place in early 2022.