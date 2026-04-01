BIG hearts and strong hands have combined to make the community of West Belfast the pride of Ireland. Commitment, compassion and a spirit of can-do are the calling cards of a community which knows only one gear – forward.

At the wheel of this unstoppable community are enterprising small businesses, vibrant sports bodies, exuberant arts groups and diverse community organisations — all of which are deserving of praise.

And that's where the annual Best of the West Awards – now in their eleventh year – come in. These awards give you an opportunity to recognise the organisations and individuals which represent the cream of the crop.

Over coming weeks, you are invited to nominate your Best of the West contenders. Our judging panel will then shortlist the top entries and ask our readers to vote for their favourite.

All votes cast will have to be confirmed via email to ensure the integrity of the results. Only one vote can be cast per person.

From the 'Best Pint' to the 'Best Gym' and many more categories beside, we want your Best of the West nominations for 2026.

We will raise a glass to the winners in a mammoth community celebration in the Devenish on Friday 5 June.

You can nominate now online here.

See also page nine in this week's paper.

Nominations close on Friday 17th April.