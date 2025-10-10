Nominations open for TG4 Aisling Arts & Culture Award '25

THE call has gone out for nominations ahead of next month’s Arts & Culture category in the annual Aisling Awards.

Yes, the Belfast Oscars are back and after another great year on the arts front we’re looking your nominations for this year’s shortlist for the coveted award.

Last year the movie Kneecap walked away with the Aisling gong. And after an initial meeting, this year’s judges are sure that 2025's Arts & Culture category will be just as competitive as in recent years.

Caitríona Nic An tSaoir from TG4 will be one of this year’s judges. The ground-breaking Irish language channel has had a long relationship with the Aisling Awards and Caitríona is looking forward to this year’s awards night at the Europa Hotel on November 28.

“TG4 is honoured to continue its long-standing sponsorship of the Arts & Culture Award at the Aisling Awards, a category that has been central to celebrating creativity and community since our partnership began in 2007,” said Caitríona.

“The Aisling Awards shine a light on the individuals and groups who enrich the cultural and social fabric of Belfast and beyond. At the heart of the awards lies a deep respect for the Irish language and the arts, values that resonate closely with TG4’s own Súil Eile vision of celebrating creativity, diversity, and community spirit.

“We know how vital the arts are in connecting people, telling our stories, and giving voice to those who may not otherwise be heard. The Arts & Culture category has always recognised this impact, and we encourage everyone to play their part by nominating those they believe deserve to be honoured this year.

“Last year’s TG4 Arts & Culture Award went to Kneecap, the acclaimed feature film which has achieved international success and made a powerful cultural impact, shining a spotlight on Belfast’s creativity, identity and language on the global stage.

"Now is the time to put forward the artists, community leaders, and cultural champions who inspire us all. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at this year’s Aisling Awards.”

The categories for this year’s awards include:

Kennedy Centre Excellence in Education Award

Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Community Award

Movie House Community Building Award

Cirdan Health and Well-being Award

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award

Sean Grahams Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award

Belfast Brand Award

TG4 Culture and Arts Award

Best Business Award

You can submit your nominations online here or on page 13 of this week’s paper. The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 24.