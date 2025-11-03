Boston author and activist Michael Patrick MacDonald returned to Belfast last week for the latest chapter in his 'The Rest of the Story' initiative which enables the healing of trauma through story-telling and writing.

After doing a week-long cohort with with young adults in north inner city Dublin, an area struggling with social deprivations and racial tensions, he came north to launch an anthology of writings by five-years of Belfast participants of The Rest of the Story who have since formed a mental health advocacy coalition, New Script for Mental Health.

At a packed event in The Metropolitan Arts Centre last Thursday, he joined a host of new writers whose works, though informed by challenging events in their past, reflected the full gamut of their lives.

"Stories can be just as often funny or nostalgic or empowering as they might be about difficulties/trauma," explained the All Souls author. "The trauma-aware aspect is just being there for all of people‘s stories but it’s not 'trauma writing'. That’s why I call it The Rest of the Story because it’s just as much about illuminating all the stories we are, not just the disaster."

Championed by PPR, The Rest of the Story participants in Belfast came from all backgrounds and every corner of the city and further afield. A new anthology of short stories by programme participants was launched at the event.

"Grounded in restorative justice circle practice, our programme offers a compassionate, peer-led space where participants remain in control of their own narratives— choosing how, when, and whether to share," says Michael Patrick MacDonald.

"Through mutual listening and reflection, individuals reclaim their stories while recognizing shared struggles and collective strength. Rooted in grassroots mutual aid traditions, the initiative fosters personal healing and community building toward systemic change."

The Rest of the Story has been implemented in in Boston, rural Ireland, the North of Ireland, and Inner City Dublin across diverse survivor communities.

Created by Michael Patrick MacDonald, The Rest of the Story grew from his lived experience of losing four siblings to the effects of poverty, violence, and incarceration.

“Too often, the lives of those who have been systemically impoverished and marginalized are reduced to a ‘single story’ — one crafted and propagated by dominant classes of people media and policy-making positions," adds MacDonald. "The Rest of

the Story is about reclaiming our narratives, in all their nuance, multiplicity, and complexity. It’s about the empowerment that comes from owning our stories on our own terms. When each of us is in charge of our own story, we gain the agency to transform–to integrate trauma and hardship in ways that support healing and growth. Ultimately, we are able to use our individual stories to connect with others, build solidarity, and nurture communities and movements rooted in both justice and healing.”

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Sara Boyce, from Participation and Practice of Rights (PPR) which has championed The Rest of the Story programme in Belfast

On Sunday (2 November), MacDonald travelled back to Dublin for an All Souls Day event promoting multi cultural solidarity in the north inner-city. The event was co sponsored by The Rest of the Story and featured MacDonald, Damien Dempsey, Ireland Professor of Poetry Paula Meehan, author Padraig O Tuama, South African artist Nandi Jola, Seanchai’s Chris Byrne, The Rest of the Story alumna and youthworker Aoife, spoken word artist, Sean Watmore, Discovery Gospel Choir, and the African dance troupe, “Freedom Dancers.” 500 residents filled Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Sean MacDiarmada Street.