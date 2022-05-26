Calls for calm after youths involved in North Belfast disturbances

AN Oldpark councillor says someone is going to get "seriously hurt" following successive nights of arranged fights in North Belfast.

Oldpark SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said young people had gathered to fight in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Monday evening.

The trouble followed disturbances involving dozens of youths in the Hillview/Oldpark area on Sunday evening, which saw two teenage boys arrested. They have since been released.

Young people were seen fighting and throwing stones shortly after 6.10pm on the Oldpark Road. When police arrived, stones were thrown at their car, breaking the rear window and causing damage to the bodywork.

"Those involved need to be aware that no one supports this and they need to stop before someone gets seriously hurt," said Cllr McCusker.

"Local residents don’t deserve this.

“Young people need to be aware of the dangers being involved in this and if arrested by police they could get a criminal record.

“We need all political and community reps to work together to help put a stop to this before it escalates and police to increase patrols and have more presence across all interfaces.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “I would urge parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing and to talk to them about the danger of getting caught up in the moment and the possible criminal outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offence.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1474 22/05/22 so we can work together to do something about it.”