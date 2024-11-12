Author donates £300 and piece of artwork to mental health charity

NORTH Belfast author Margaret McMahon has donated £300 and a piece of her artwork to mental health charity West Wellbeing in memory of a late friend.

The Crescent Witches author recently hosted an art exhibition featuring a series of paintings and art connected with her novels.

Margaret's first novel 'Crescent Witches: A Haunting Belfast Tale' tells the tale of two witches who lived in Belfast's Albert Clock 150 years ago. It was followed by her second novel, 'Beyond The Veil' which continued the story. Margaret is currently working on her third book in the series.

A huge thank you to North Belfast Artist and Author Maggie McMahon who dropped by our hub yesterday to donate £300, which was the proceeds from her painting sale at the Arts for all Belfast event earlier this month.



Maggie also presented our charity with an art piece which she… pic.twitter.com/DhlklfZAMN October 30, 2024

Speaking about the donation, Margaret said the money was raised through proceeds obtained by selling her artwork at the recent exhibition.

"One of the paintings I did for the exhibition was a painting which commemorated a good friend of mine who sadly passed away in July. The painting was on sale at the exhibition for £300 and I spoke to my friend's family and asked them what charity was closest to his heart and they said West Wellbeing.

"That painting sold on the first night of the exhibition which has been on for the whole month of October but this week I gave them the proceeds and also another painting to put up in one of their therapy rooms.

"I started out the exhibition with 60 paintings and I think I've got about 12 left so I wanted to be able to give something back, especially to a charity that meant a lot to my friend and does such great work."