North Belfast business owner donates £14,000 to help people with energy costs

A NORTH Belfast business owner has been praised for donating over £14,000 to help local people with their energy costs.

John Kelly, from Use Your Loaf Bakery on the Oldpark Road, teamed up with shop owners from across North Belfast to put money behind the counter for people to come in and top up their electric and gas cards, if they quote 'Use Your Loaf'.

The kind gesture comes on top of his free daily breakfast club for schoolchildren and the countless food parcels he provides to the community.

John told the North Belfast News he felt he had to do something to help people in need.

"We have supplied people in need with over £14,000 with electric and gas for families in bad circumstances," he said.

"Over 1,100 families have received their gifts to help kids smile on Christmas Day with 1,042 to go.

"Through our breakfast club, we have made sure a lot of kids have gone to school on a full stomach.

"I want to thank you all for supporting Use Your Loaf and supporting us to make this possible. Without your support this would not happen.

"I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and I appreciate all your help.

"I want to thank my amazing staff for helping whenever asked and for doing whatever needs done and staying late to help. I appreciate everything they do for everyone else."