North Belfast community celebrates Halloween in latest event at transformed interface area

A community partnership in North Belfast is continuing to make positive use of interface land with a spooky Halloween party for the whole community.

Imagine Peace Barriers Project, a partnership between Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum (CCRF) and Lower Oldpark Community Association (LOCA), were leased the land by the Housing Executive as part of an ambitious plan to develop the area for community use.

In the latest event, families enjoyed a day of ghoulish activities including bouncy castles, arts and crafts, balloon modelling and a BBQ.

Ani Kanakaki, Project Coordinator of the Imagine Peace Barriers Project, said: “After a hugely successful summer fun day, we invited the community back to spend the day together celebrating Halloween.

“Events like these show the potential this land has in serving our communities here in North Belfast.

“Building on the success of these events, we will soon begin introducing 'meanwhile' uses, including a sensory outdoor play area, pop-up café and community area for BBQs, mindfulness classes and other activities.

“These developments will pave the way for our long-term ambition for a permanent sensory and play hub for this piece of land.”

Emma Galway, Senior Town Planner at the Housing Executive, added: “We are delighted to see this space being used by more than 400 members of the community in the lead-up to Halloween.

“The event was such a positive experience and we are proud to support the Imagine Peace Barriers Project, whose plan of delivering a range of meaningful meanwhile uses is changing a derelict site into a place that is an asset for all those who live in this area.”