North Belfast councillor urges vigilance over Christmas crime

A NORTH Belfast councillor is urging people to be vigilant with reports of an upsurge in crime in the run-up to Christmas.

It comes after reports of increased bike thefts and a number of house break-ins and burglaries.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee appealed for vigilance as criminals are actively targeting property and homes.

“This is a time of year when we are all distracted by the busy Christmas season and thieves take advantage of this while our guard may be down," he said.

“Lately we have had reports of increased bike thefts, particularly in the city centre and surrounding areas.

“It is also a time of year when we have presents or money at home as we prepare for the festive season which is why criminals are so active at this time of year.

“I’ve spoken to the PSNI and community safety organisations and the message is to take sensible precautions to remain safe and secure.

“We don’t wish to cause undue alarm, rather this is an appeal to people to take that extra moment to ensure you and your property are safe.

“The majority of these crimes are opportunist so it makes sense to keep doors and windows locked, property out of sight when left in your car and sturdy locks placed on your bikes when out and about in town.

“I would also appeal to people to be cautious when buying Christmas gifts, please ensure you are sure of the source of the item and that it hasn’t been stolen as you could become a victim also.

“The vast majority of us can have a safe family traditional Christmas season if we just take sensible security precautions.

“I’m calling for the PSNI to step up to the mark with increased crime prevention measures, targeting of criminal gangs and community policing.

“Most of all I’m calling on residents of North Belfast to watch out for your neighbours and if you see a suspected crime or anything suspicious to report it urgently.”