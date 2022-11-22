80k of suspected Class A drugs seized North Belfast

A QUANTITY of suspected Class A controlled drugs with a potential street value of up to £80,000 has been seized in North Belfast.

The drugs were found following a search of a premises last Thursday (November 10).

A 34 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B controlled drugs.

It followed a joint operation by the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch and UK Border Force.

The man was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "This seizure is a significant quantity of what we believe to be Class A controlled drugs.

"The Police Service, working in partnership with other agencies, is determined to remove illegal drugs from our community and arrest those suspected to be involved in the drug supply chain.

"These drugs would no doubt have been divided up and peddled on the streets by unscrupulous dealers who exploit vulnerable users for money to support their lifestyle. They do not care about the impact on the user, their family and friends or the Health Service.

"For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.

"Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction."

"We continue to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call us on the non-emergency number 101.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here."