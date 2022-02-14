Docks history guardians launch new book on dementia awareness

BOOK LAUNCH: Dementia NI Members Chris Higgins and Liz Cunningham with Ashleigh Davis (Empowerment Officer Dementia NI) and Committee Members for SHIP, Brian McCann and Tommy Graham

NORTH Belfast group Shared History Interpretive Project (SHIP) have launched a new book to raise awareness of dementia.

'Recalling Past Memories' came about through the first-hand experience of SHIP members who have given assistance to friends and family who live with dementia.

The book was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and received input from members of local charity Dementia NI.

In 2019, SHIP organised an exhibition in the Carlisle Dementia Day Centre using educational banners and historical documents. Positive feedback from the management of the Centre and from relatives of the users encouraged SHIP to take on this project which dovetailed with their previous work.

Liam McCormick, Chair of SHIP said: "By using images suggested by our members, families and friends, SHIP has produced an engaging publication, where images of old Belfast help spark memories, and bring enjoyment to the reader, with the turn of a page.

"The Covid-19 pandemic impacted on the progress of the project, delaying the launch of the book until now.

"Dementia is an overall term used to describe a collection of conditions that affect the brain and cause a progressive deterioration in an individual’s ability to think, remember and learn. Dementia affects people in lots of ways and can have a major impact on the life of the individual, their family members and carers.

"It is estimated that there are over 20,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland, with figures expected to rise alongside our ageing population. There is still a huge amount to do to improve the provision of support for those living with dementia and their caregivers.

"We thank the National Lottery Community Fund and those who play the lottery, the staff and users of the Carlisle Day Centre and the staff and members of Dementia NI who guided us to ensure that the book will be as user-friendly as possible.

"We appreciate the advice offered and trust that the Carlisle Dementia Day Centre and Dementia NI community will enjoy sharing our book in their everyday work with people and families experiencing Dementia.

If any groups would like a copy, please contact SHIP by email.