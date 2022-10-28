North Belfast Lantern Festival and fireworks display this Saturday

HALLOWEEN: Little Red Riding Hood (Christine Clark) and the big Bad Wolf (Glenn McGivern) are just two of the characters you can find at this year’s North Belfast Lantern Festival

THE annual North Belfast Lantern Festival is set to take place this weekend, with a promise of an evening of enchantment and wonder for young and old alike.

The event will take place on Saturday from 5-8.30pm in Alexandra Park

Months in the making, organisers at New Lodge Arts have been working alongside local artists and schools and community groups to create an array of exciting installations in the park.

The theme for this year's festival is 'fairytales', with highlights including Cinderella’s Carriage, the Hansel and Gretel Cottage and an appearance by Snow White. There will also be Revolting Rhymes courtesy of Little Red Riding Hood, Goldilocks and the three Bears and the Three Little Pigs.

Festival goers can enjoy live music from The Beat N Drum Samba Band, Anna’s Number, Thomas McAuley – local star of the Féile Dance Night, and a very special surprise Tribute Act is also in store.

The evening then concludes in style with a Grand Fireworks Finale.

Anne Delaney, Manager of New Lodge Arts, said "We are excited to bring you our magical night of enchantment in Alexandra Park.

"It promises to be a fun-filled night for all the family."

Admission is £2 each (under 3’s free). Tickets are available here. Entrance is via Mileriver Street only (final entrance to park is 7.30pm).