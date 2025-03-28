Dad with chronic back condition is a 'prisoner in his own home'

A NORTH Belfast man says he feels like a "prisoner in his own home", living in a third floor flat with a chronic back condition.

Gerard Mackle has been living in Kansas Avenue Flats since February 2011. However, he later developed a chronic back issue which is a debilitating condition, meaning he has limited power down one side of his body and is forced to use crutches.

Gerard says he has requested ground floor accomodation for the last number of years but to date, nothing suitable has arisen for him.

"I am stuck up here on the third floor of these flats with my two daughters, aged six and nine," he explained.

"I feel like a prisoner in my own home. There is no lift here so any time I need to go out, I have to struggle up and down the stairs. I don’t go out very often because it is so much hassle.

"I have written medical evidence that I need a ground floor place but I just feel like I am being ignored by the Housing Executive. I have never received a direct offer since I asked to be transferred due to my health."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our tenant was placed on the waiting list after applying for a transfer to a ground floor property. Since applying for this transfer, we have offered the tenant a total of 11 properties (ten of which were ground floor properties) within their area of choice, but these offers have been refused.

“We will continue to work with the tenant to find a suitable property for their needs.”