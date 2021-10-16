North Belfast mental health groups celebrate cash windfall

FUNDING BOOST: Health Minister Robin Swann and Orla Black (Community Foundation) with Moyra Wylie, Shane Coulter and Amanda Ashe, from Clare CIC in North Belfast

A NUMBER of groups in North Belfast have been awarded over £640,000 through the Mental Health Support Fund by the Community Foundation.

The fund, which was established by Health Minister Robin Swann, will allocate over £8.8m in support grants to a range of charitable and community organisations providing mental health services.

Groups in North Belfast including Clare CIC, Aware NI and Streetbeat Youth Project, have received £642,520 in support from the fund.

The groups who have been awarded the funding for Mental Health Support will provide services including increasing counselling provision and support services, expanding peer support networks and providing trauma support programmes. The projects are aimed at a wide range of ages from children through to older people.

Welcoming the announcement of nearly £250,000 towards their projects, Shane Coulter, Operations Manager of Clare CIC, based in Mount Vernon said: "This funding will be a game-changer for us.

Tweeted this before but it is absolutely CLARE's ethos and approach. Happy to share our community grown approach to tackling loneliness. pic.twitter.com/Bsh4mTHXo0 — CLARE CIC (@CLARE_CIC) May 24, 2018

"The voluntary and community sector has always struggled to get consistent and adequate funding leading to problems with recruitment and retention of staff.

"With this funding we can plan ahead for the next two to three years and respond to the Mental Health crisis caused by this pandemic. COVID 19 and restrictions have been difficult for everyone but especially for the older population, we support.

"There has been a huge impact on social isolation, loneliness and people’s physical and mental health. This funding will allow us to recruit more staff and enable us to respond flexibly and effectively to the huge need out there.”

Welcoming the initial grant payments the Health Minister said: “The negative impact of the pandemic and restrictions on people’s mental health and wellbeing is undeniable.

"When I launched the Mental Health Support Fund earlier this year my aim was to equip and enable our local charity sector to help ensure they continue to provide important and vital mental health services in our communities”

“These grants are only the first allocation from the £10m fund and, alongside the 10-year Mental Health Strategy published at the end of June, we will work to ensure that anyone who needs help receives the help they need.”