North Belfast motorists urged to be aware of series of roadworks

MOTORISTS in North Belfast have been urged to aware of a series of roadworks causing some delays.

There are currently temporary traffic controls in place at junction of Dunlambert Park where it meets Fortwilliam Park. Traffic is down to one lane whilst the work is carried out.

The road was closed from Salisbury Avenue to Hughenden Avenue. Diversions are in place.

There are also temporary traffic controls in place at Ferndale Park, delays are expected as well as the Shore Road outside McDonalds with Ongoing NI Water works in place.

Upcoming Roadworks: